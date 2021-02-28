Dance evaluation A dance piece for young and professional dancers in the autism spectrum focuses on a common way for everyone to move and communicate

The Four x Duet + 1 work, choreographed for Liod Pent’s Zodiac, emphasizes the core of the duet.

Contemporary dance

Four x duets + 1. Premiere in Zodiak’s studio, broadcast to viewers via Youtube. Choreographer Liisa Pentti, assistants Ari Kauppila, Kaarina Koistinen, Kauri Sorvari, Anna-Maija Terävä. Lighting design Ina Niemelä, sound design Jouni Tauriainen, costume design Anna Isoniemi, live stream director Sari Antikainen. Performers Risto Hirvonen, Petra Isoniemi, Ari Kauppila, Kaarna Koistinen, Vilma Koskinen, Jarkko Malmqvist, Marko Nurmi, Antti Selki, Kari Sorvari, Anna-Maija Terävä.

Ability to sensitize for the specific quality of each dancer is Liisa Pentin the strength of the choreographies. Liisa Pentin Four x duets + 1 In many ways, the work also sets out to ask what all the viewers and performers are ready to sensitize to.

Since 2015, a dance group for young people with autism spectrum has gathered at Zodiak, where members of the group dance with their professional dancer pairs, ie co-dancers.

Liisa Pentti, the leader of the group, and the co-dancers of the group members have prepared an hour-long performance of four duets and one solo on the issues developed there.

The work’s way of using space, paying attention to different senses and touches gives the performance a very delicate, soft and at the same time happy atmosphere. Joyful sounds, light tubes meandering through the ground and clothes that utilize the main colors also create joy.

Liisa Penti’s earlier work with young people with autism spectrum was presented three years ago Too much, too young, where the starting point was to give young people the opportunity to transform from spectator-experiencers into performers and developers of their own business quality.

Four x duets + 1 it no longer sets in motion to give young people the opportunity to develop, but the work is framed in such a way that it elevates interaction.

And, in fact, no longer just interaction. Four x duets + 1 when I think emphasizes the core of the duet, the encounter between the two artists.

In duets with the group members and their co-dancers, the art lies between the two artists and gives birth to some third author.

The first duet rakes space and its possibilities, in the second duet the couple seeks mirror images and as if awakens each other until they end up looking for the swing of Hawaiian dance and the joy of can Can.

The third draws from the games and the fourth takes impulses from the kitchen, exaggerating eating and everyday activities, the fifth humorous ambush, reacting to the wind and nature, and the rest soap bubbles make the atmosphere more dramatic.

The visuality and harmony of the fifth part, i.e. the solo, gives the impression for a moment of the fantasy detached from the current reality.

The rest of the solo with its classic outstretches opens up a whole new movement language.

Is important, a special group is not locked in a particular place just because the structures push them to the outskirts.

In addition to Penti, choreographers include Sonja Jokiniemi has done works with people on the autism spectrum in recent years to introduce new ways of communicating.

What appears to be anomalous to one is the everyday reality of the other. Everyone’s way of moving and communicating can be at the heart of the art of dance.

The naturalness and lightness of the contact gave the viewers oxygen and lightness during these times of untouchability and isolation.

Step expressing one’s own movement to the encounter required by the duet means not only embracing a new kind of sensitivity, but also a stronger one’s own expression.

The group, which has been training regularly for more than five years, welds Four x duets + 1 with the performance as an even more vocal dance group.