Dance | Ella Posti watched the work of the excavators and decided she wanted to dance with them – The pictures show the wonderful end result

Ella Posti and an excavator on a gravel hill.

Ella Posti’s work combines two different worlds: land construction and contemporary dance.

When Ella Posti (b. 1997) had watched the work of diggers, a thought arose in his mind.

He wanted to dance with the machine.

“I was fascinated by the contrast of how an excavator is capable of such powerful work, but on the other hand, such delicate and meticulous work,” says Posti.

Posti from Simosta Lapland is studying contemporary dance in London. Photographed on a gravel hill in Kemi Excavation -video piece captures his dance with an excavator.

After the video, he took pictures of the dance piece Antti J. Leinonen. We will see them in this story.

At the controls of the digger was Posti’s old friend Mika Vilmiwho works as a machine driver in Posti’s parents’ land construction company.

Posti says that it specifically wanted Vilm to join the project because it knows that he is a precise driver and an extremely skilled bucket operator.

“I first trained by myself with a motionless Digger and began to imagine what it would be like to work with a machine. I developed various scenes in it that work in video format,” says Posti.

Working with a running Excavator required going through the safety rules. Vilm’s job included telling what the machine is capable of and what it shouldn’t try.

“There were more possibilities than I had imagined in some matters, for example the bucket is really capable of all kinds of things,” says Posti.

Did you freak out at any point?

“Not really. Through repetition, we developed such a strong communication and routine regarding what can and cannot be done,” says Posti.

Photographer Antti J. Leinonen also says that he admired the cooperation between Posti and Vilmi.

“It looked very seamless, mutual trust was taken care of by everything,” says Leinonen.

“Thanks to trust, very different emotional states were achieved in the pictures: even violent-looking scenes, and on the other hand, moments where the grip of the bucket is almost paternal.”

Ella Postin according to him, his special dance piece has aroused a lot of curiosity. And not only in the art community.

“I feel like I’ve broken the contemporary dance bubble a bit. It’s been nice to notice, because this kind of thing could easily be seen as pushing the probe.”

After the visual starting shot, the themes of the work began to take shape. Personal levels were found through the work process.

“Here, two worlds familiar to me, but different, meet. The excavator’s bucket is almost like a womb symbol,” says Posti.

Premiere of the Excavation video work on August 26 at Cafe Bar Kino in Kemi.