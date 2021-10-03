The Nederlandse Dansdagen, this week in Maastricht, will be live again this year, although there is also a small online offer. So is the State of Dutch Dance – fixed part – can also be viewed at home.

The speech was delivered on Friday by choreographer Conny Janssen. From her natural modesty and with a relative reference to urgent situations in, for example, care, she mused about the loss and gain of Covid-19. Janssen called for solidarity to be maintained and mutual cooperation to be increased. Her criticism of the universal yardstick used by the government in the field of education, diversity and inclusion for completely different dance companies was not new, but it was provocative.

The consequence of such a policy, says Janssen, is that we are gasping for breath while treading water and we think we are each other’s competitors. Why don’t we create an intricate web of diversity together. Why don’t we propose to politicians to define broader frameworks, in which every company, every maker can show what he or she adds to the palette based on his or her own expertise, autonomy and drive, instead of all following the same route. Allow subsidy conditions and performance requirements to ‘breathe’ with the great diversity of the sector.”

The dance sector, she concluded, must take control itself and, where necessary, say a clear ‘no’.

power play

Janssen was served at her beck and call: during the Debate of Dutch Dance in the Sint Janskerk, Dansdagen director Ronald Wintjens shared that a memorandum for new policy is already being worked on with representatives from various sub-sectors. But the debate did not yield concrete results: known bottlenecks were identified and old ideas suggested, such as a joint dance promotion.

Under Wintjens’ leadership, the Nederlandse Dansdagen have grown from a weekend to a week-long festival, with ‘catch-up opportunities’ for existing performances, but also presentations of new work. Such as that of Anouk van Dijk who, having returned after seven successful Australian years, with the duet Common Grounds immediately nominated for the Swan, the prize for the best dance production of the still young season.

Common Grounds is a beautifully and closely constructed treatise on similarity and (in)equality, a continuous interplay and interplay of forces around togetherness and rift. In the plainness of the Maastrichtse Landbouwbelang (former grain warehouse, now cultural sanctuary) the concentrated performance by Tara Jade Samaya and Richard Cilli came into its own.

Honorary prize for Greco and Scholten

During the Gala of Dutch Dance it rained dance prices on Friday evening. The long evening was brightened up by an unexpected gesture by choreographer Dalton Jansen. He refused the Prize of the Nederlandse Dansdagen Maastricht, or at least he shared the check for € 10,000 with the other two nominees. Prices for art are nonsense, he thinks. The long division that caused this forced Maastricht mayor Annemarie Penn-Te Strake to decide to raise the price to € 15,000 this year. That counts easier. Jansen also wondered where, in general, the black dancers stayed on stage. An accusation that was somewhat belied after the break.

Honey Eavis, choreographer of youth dance performances, was faced with a dilemma. The veteran in the hip-hop scene received the prize of the Dansdagen Jong Publiek, after Jansen’s generous speech. Thought: “Damn, now I also have to share. But I can use the money so well.”

The Golden Swan is not awarded every year. This year this honorary award went to Emio Greco and Pieter C. Scholten, choreographer couple and founders of International Choreographic Arts Center Amsterdam (ICKamsterdam), for their important contribution to the development of Dutch dance. Pieter C. Scholten’s acknowledgment annex artistic credo about the ‘intuitive body’ sounded somewhat like the rhythmic touching of the chest. Not necessary: ​​the significance of the duo and ICK is widely respected.

Swans and Dance Pin awarded

In addition to the Golden Swan, the Swans for the best dance performance and dance production of the season were also awarded – prizes issued by the Association of Theater and Concertgebouw Directors (VSCD). Chloe Albaret, defining dancer of the Nederlands Dans Theater received the award for aperture by Edward Clug in which, according to the jury report, she “switches in a phenomenal way between restrained emotions and expressive desire.” The award for best dance production went to The Panther by Dunja Jocic, a livestream and also thematically about being enclosed and the confusion between the digital and physical reality all the way from the Covid year. Read also this interview with Tour of Schayk

Choreographer Tour of Schayk got the first Dance Pin on the lapel. The 85-year-old was recognized for his decades-long “knowledge, wisdom and quirkiness.”