On April 30, Torrevieja will celebrate International Dance Day in two settings: the Virgen del Carmen cultural center and the pools on the Juan Aparicio promenade. The first will host a flamenco master class, at 10 in the morning for basic level and at 11 for intermediate level.

At 12.30 pm there will also be a ‘Lindy Hop’ class. Meanwhile, next to the Juan Aparicio promenade there will be, starting at 5:30 p.m., performances by the groups Brodas Bross, Nest Swing Dance Studio and local dance academies, recall the organizers.