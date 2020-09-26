Dance Dancer Tiia Kasurinen trains for three hours to reach the hypernaisian character Kardashian – the work is a snapshot of the “female borges” created by the internet

Social media has radically changed the ideals of beauty. In her contemporary dance work, Tiia Kasurinen reflects on the importance of appearance and posing.

Hair extensions, stunning false eyelashes, plump lips, fox eyes, slender nose, padded hips, big butt and narrow waist. Such is the hypernais ideal body born on social media.

Perhaps it has been accomplished with postures, lighting, filters, image editing, and plastic surgery.

What happens when this perfect female figure cyborg enters the real world, the stage of the dance floor, from the screens of smart devices?

The dancer-choreographer of this question Tiia Kasurinen, 29, presents in his book I’m not entirely here (cybersad), which premiered on Thursday at the Zodiak – New Dance Center.

The solo dance work draws on social media feminine performances, Kardashian and drag aesthetics, Instagram, Youtube tutorials and memes.

Tiia Kasurinen’s drag characters are strong.­

As a dancer Kasuri has always been interested in how appearance affects movement and, on the other hand, how the audience reacts to different bodies. While studying dance at Stockholm University of the Arts, he made a solo performance in a powerful drag character that defiantly took up space on stage with his padded body and high heels.

Kasurinen was amazed at how differently his colleagues and friends treated him when he was in a drag outfit.

“They looked at me somehow differently. Because I was feeling big and strong with my body, I got to take more space and it was also given to me. I was respected more because I was more impressive looking, ”says Kasurinen.

The experience also changed his own attitude towards himself.

“Until then, I had experienced a lot on stage a shame that the reason why someone should see me when I’m just kind of plain white girl Vantaa suburbs. With the help of the drag, I got out of that shame when I got to hide behind that character and at the same time make clear suggestions about how I was seen when I was on stage. ”

Tiia Kasurinen has studied dance in Stockholm and moved back to Finland two years ago.­

Kasurinen has been interested in makeup since he was young. He published pictures of his wild make-up creations as early as his early days on some Finnish platforms.

Kasurinen got excited about Drag RuPaul’s Drag Racea, a U.S. entertainment program where drag artists compete for the title of top drag queen. One of the flying phrases in the program is “You’re born naked and the rest is drag,” meaning “Born naked and the rest is drag.”

The thesis it contains emphasizes gender as a performance, that is, that gender also consists of a kind of performance that follows cultural perceptions of what is masculine or feminine.

It was left to think about Kasuri. The idea is also connected to the new performance, although the character seen on stage created by means of disguise, movement and costume is not actually a drag character, but a kind of post internet time collage.

The American reality TV series Rupaul’s Drag Race is perhaps the most famous drag-entertainment brand in the world.­

Kasurinen has actually been collecting material for the character since his early teens, whining on various internet platforms.

“I am a child-Fi, it is a pleasant and natural part of life and a big part of our identity. On the internet, I’m fascinated by how a person can shape their own identity, choose what looks like themselves and what kind of group they identify with. I am particularly interested in the way women and female presidents pose in photographs. ”

In Kasurinen’s words, the image streams are filled with large, shapely and shiny bodies, long hair and perfect make-up. The most important role models have been members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the siblings of a family that has become the most watched star on the social media world of reality TV.

Especially Kim Kardashian West has emerged as an icon in the beauty business, with bodies and faces being imitated throughout the West.

Kim Kardashian West’s silicone Mugler outfit at the 2019 Met Gala was so tight that she had to practice breathing in it beforehand.­

Before however, super-curvy Kim Kardashian West were drag artists and transgender women. Many transgender women, and especially transgender women engaged in sex work, have emphasized their feminine qualities in order to resemble the classic female ideal as much as possible.

Contemporary drag art, in turn, has emerged from the Ballroom culture of blacks and Latino-sexual minorities in the United States. In these Ballroom celebrations, people have been free to express the gender they want or experience as early as the 1920s.

Drag culture, on the other hand, has inspired celebrity stylists, who often belong to a sexual minority. From there, for example, carving faces with shadows has become a popular makeup trend.

In the real world rarely come across the perfect revelations that image streams are full of. That is why Kasurinen brought a role figure to the stage, which at the same time emphasizes the artificiality of the supernatural image.

“I have butt pads on display, a really long wig, and I have to work myself before each performance for about three hours to get pretty close to the body that’s on display in the pictures. The friction between the internet and the real world is of interest. Despite the character, however, there is only a human on stage. I can breathe, make mistakes, get tired. There are only great revelations on the internet that don’t make mistakes. Such cyborgs. ”

Of course, even social media superstars don’t live a perfect life. The contradiction between the real world and the world depicted in the some can grow great.

For example, Kim Kardashian West showcases her designer clothes and bikini body on Instagram while her husband, a rapper struggling with bibolar disorder, Kanye West publishes confusing tweets in which, among other things, he calls his mother-in-law a representative of white supremacy.

In Finland, on the other hand, a fitness athlete and model Sofia Belórfin somevirta is full of scumbags and abdominal muscles, even though he is in the middle of a lawsuit accusing him of money laundering and drug offense.

Far the ideals of beauty detached from naturalness also arouse criticism.

One much-quoted text on the subject is an essayist-editor Jia Tolentinon article The Age of Instagram Face, released in The New Yorker last year. The article discusses the phenomenon where young women seek out a plastic surgeon because they want the faces they see in smartphone selfie images filtered by filters: big lips, a small nose, and high cheekbones.

One of the most coveted faces of the moment is the top model Bella Hadidilla:

Even radical modification of one’s own appearance has become more socially acceptable, and filler injections are compared to a hairdresser’s visit.

On the other hand, the phenomenon reinforces the notion that appearance is a woman’s most important capital, the care of which requires endless cosmetic work. And, of course, it takes advantage of the ever-expanding beauty industry, which is a business of hundreds of billions.

The friction between the Internet and real life inspires Tiia Kasuri as an artist.­

Kasurinen does not want his work to directly criticize the ideals of beauty or to offer the public pre-bitten opinions. The purpose is to create an identifiable timeline.

“It certainly evokes a wide range of emotions. However, I’m not mocking anyone out there, but I’m curious. “

According to Kasurinen, it is special that women can control the presentation of their own bodies in a completely new way during the dark days. A bold selfie can be a provocation towards a dual moralistic worldview where a woman has to be sexy for men’s eyes, but at the same time women are also disgraced for sexuality.

Kasururi has also been interesting to follow how he himself has felt to be in a super-equipped body.

“The more I made this character, feeling it a nicer it was. I like it more and more all the time, and I don’t judge that body, but I value it. ”

The character seems to take on traits that may have been considered dumb, superficial, and weak.

Because the work is built according to Tiia Kasurinen’s own sommeli bubble, it opens up to different viewers in different ways.­

“I think I myself have had and still have some kind of culturally internalized contempt for girly and feminine things. The more time I spend in the character, the stronger I see the feminine performances and aesthetics realized by the character. ”

Although at the center of the dance piece is overflowing sexyness, boundless self-confidence and neon candy colors, there is also sadness under the glitter icing. The title of the work also refers to it.

“I’ve been thinking a lot while making this work, that vakavailmeisten, glossy and non-human background of Internet identities is of course a lot of emotion and sadness, which does not appear so much in them in the bodies, but they are discussed further in, for example, through meemien. I think it’s a funny contradiction that emotions are outsourced to identifying images and videos. ”

At first, Kasuri was excited to take over topics in his work that rely so much on Internet and popular culture, on many things that were considered superficial.

“Contemporary dance is often kind of down-to-earth and bodily, even soft in its aesthetics. My own aesthetics are really different. My references are not necessarily from the world of dance, but I have been inspired, for example Britney Spears. ”

I’m not entirely here (cybersad) is Kasurinen’s first big solo work in Finland.

I’m not entirely here (cybersad). Zodiak – Center for New Dance 24.9–4.10. The performances are sold out.