The second coup de force could well be that of Stéphane Lissner, the director of the Paris Opera, who will leave his post in 2021, due to age limit: entrust the staging of an opera over three hours, composed in the 18th century, to a contemporary artist without any experience of a work of this nature. Born in 1983 in Colmar, Clément Cogitore is certainly no stranger. A former student of Le Fresnoy, his work as a videographer and director, alongside other means of expression, has already been recognized both at the Critics’ Week in Cannes as well as by the Marcel-Duchamp Prize and numerous distinctions. But as regards opera, the adventure began in 2015 with the “3e Scène” operation, inviting artists from multiple disciplines to express themselves on the Internet. Clément Cogitore surprises us by choosing to film a ballet des Indes galantes, with the famous chorus of the last part: “Peaceful forests, never a vain desire disturbs our hearts here …” But, and this is the first coup de force, the artist chooses for choreographer a major figure from the world of street dances, Bintou Dembélé, coming from hip-hop, creator of the company Rualité, where krump, voguing, electro, house, etc. meet. . In short, all the vocabularies of new dances born in historical and social contexts determined by slavery, the flight of slaves, oppression, current segregations, and breaking the dominant codes. The ten minutes of Peaceful Forests will be a milestone. Danced by fifty hooded young men and women, jogging, in semi-darkness, the strength of gestures and attitudes make it a sacred feast revealing an incredible rhythmic and wild dimension of Rameau’s music.

From there, however, to approaching more than three hours of opera-ballet, there was a world. A vision was needed for a succession of five sequences, supposed to evoke figures of love in different exotic countries, indifferently, in the spirit of the time, thought like India. In the Age of Enlightenment, the subject was ambiguous. Others are always seen, whether in empathy or rejection, by the dominant who think of themselves as the human universal.

“It’s about reclaiming a space of freedom”

We must then hear Bintou Dembélé: “It is a question of diverting a constrained system to regain a space of freedom. “And Clément Cogitore:” I had the feeling that Les Indes galantes told the story of young people dancing above a volcano. A volcano which, in the 18th century, was harmless – the theatrical and fireworks volcano at the entrance of the “Incas” – but which, in the 21st century, has become very real, on the verge of eruption. The show is often fascinating with exceptional dancers, moments of restoring the order of power with soldiers or police RoboCop style. Rameau was a man of the Enlightenment, as we have said. Les Indes galantes expressed a choice of freedom, rejection of war and superstitions through an entertainment that could seem trivial by staging others, Turks, Incas, savages. There, the work becomes explosive. She is served by very beautiful voices, an efficient and expressive orchestra conducted by Léonardo Garcia Alarcon, at the head of Capella Mediterranea, with the Chamber Choir of Namur, the Maîtrise des Hauts-de-Seine and the Children’s Choir of the Paris Opera. The audience of the premiere made a triumph at this event, applauded standing for long minutes under the effect, obviously, of some form of astonishment. Mr. U.