Dance | Contemporary dance festival ends after 32 years – Basic Finns demand “sacred lake traditions”

“We realized that help is no longer coming from anywhere,” executive director Taina-Ala-Ketola says.

Internationally as well the prestigious Finnish contemporary dance festival Täydenkuuu tansits is closing down after 32 years in Pyhäjärvi.

“Funding is not enough. The board and staff can no longer fight the windmills for the sake of it,” executive director Taina Ala-Ketola tells HS.

Teaching- and the Arts Promotion Center of the Ministry of Culture last gave the festival 100,000 euros, and the city of Pyhäjärvi had agreed to give 30,000 euros a year for three years.

At best, these subsidies have been larger, but in recent years at worst they have also been clearly smaller.

“It was basic funding. We always wanted to keep the tickets affordable and with them we got 10–15 percent of the budget. In addition, we occasionally received support from companies and foundations, for example.”

When you look at the numbers more closely, the reasons for the authors' frustration are revealed. By municipal political decision, 5,000 euros per year of the city's grant went towards the rent of the gymnasium and 2,500 euros towards the rent of the Inmet Arena.

“And the city's strong party demanded an addition to the decision that the contemporary art festival must follow the 'sacred lake traditions'.”

And the city's strong party is?

“Basic Finns. From there they said quite directly that this festival can go.”

Long-term too there were enough challenges. A permanent stage and grandstand structure could not be obtained for the festival, so more than half of the annual budget had to be used to make these.

The cultural center project failed in the Pyhäjärvi city council in 2019. It would have given the opportunity for a permanent performance space, Ala-Ketola remembers.

There are now plans for a “well-being house” that could serve the sports and cultural crowd, but the festival organizers had already lost their faith.

“The last blow was when we unsuccessfully asked the parliament for so-called Christmas gift money,” says Ala-Ketola.

Christmas gift money were divided by the ruling parties' decisions quite significantly for old Christian organizations and museums dealing with military history.

“That's when we realized that help is no longer coming from anywhere.”

Ala-Ketola brings equality to sparsely populated areas.

“Here, too, children and young people should be able to access contemporary art like city children.”

When you get to see and do something new, it opens your eyes, he reasons.

“You can be different, criticize, search for your own voice and soul. You don't always have to fit into a mold and you'll still be OK,” reminds Ala-Ketola, who has worked as a class and dance teacher.

A festival organized by the Pyhäsalmen Tanssi ry, named after the central area of ​​Pyhäjärvi. It still continues to operate as a regional center for dance.

The association has a separate grant to get dance artists from North Ostrobothnia to work together with international choreographers.

In this way, Täydenkuun Tanssie's multi-artistic Art And Tech Goes Underground project, which is part of the program of the Oulu Capital of Culture Year in 2026, can still be continued.

There are plans for a work that examines the end of Pyhäsalmi mine operations, as well as the green transition and ecological transition through art.