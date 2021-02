The vocation for dance of the more than 600 students of the Murcia Conservatory is proof of dizziness, anguish and continuous interruptions of their classes. Forced to receive the sessions of classical, contemporary, Spanish and flamenco dance with the mask on and the windows closed tightly and tightly, the boys and their 80 teachers wear sema

This content is exclusive for subscribers Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month