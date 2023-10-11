Home page World

A dancing couple proves that you can still swing your hips even in old age. The video of the intimate moment thrilled the internet.

Munich – For the vast majority of us, our dance course was years ago. During your time at school you may have learned the basic steps of the Discofox, Waltz and Tango. Some people refreshed their knowledge for the wedding dance, but that was often it. However, an older couple shows how beautiful it can be to move your feet together to the beat of the music TikTok.

The older couple dances intimately together, delighting everyone who watches. © Screenshot: @mariajosecet/TikTok

TikTok video: Older couple having an intimate moment on the dance floor

It seems as if the two have forgotten the world around them. The man and woman featured in the Spanish TikTok video are both elegantly dressed from head to toe in white. Both already have gray hair. It is not clear from the video how old the two of them are. But age is secondary anyway, because the two dance as if they were in their early 20s: He twirls her around, swings his hips and she lets him lead her. The other people who can be seen in the video watch enthusiastically. And the TikTok community is at least as enthusiastic.

Users are enthusiastic about love and passion in old age

The creator of the video, which has already been viewed by almost 90 million people (as of October 11th), writes in Spanish: “Behave, I want to grow old by your side”, probably an allusion to the fact that she also wants a partnership. that lasts into old age. That is exactly the tenor of the comments under the video:

“Imagine how they danced together when they were as young as us”

“I love everything about it🥰”

“How beautiful it is to see that true love exists and that passion can last until old age. 🔥❤️‍🔥”

