Biarritz (Pyrénées-Atlantiques), special correspondent.

Thierry Malandain directs the Le temps d’aimer la danse festival, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary (1). No outdoor meeting in the city this year, except at Mazon Park. The choreographer Nach is the big surprise of the first weekend. She dances Cell (2017), who is going on tour again after many months. With cropped hair, long body, full of muscles, Nach turns in circles. She plants her eyes on ours at the right time. She studied in the street, in front of the Opéra de Lyon where hip-hop dancers challenge each other. Marked by Rize, documentary film by David LaChapelle, Nach made decisive encounters; the choreographer Heddy Maalem and the director Marcel Bozonnet. An urban dance from Los Angeles, the krump mixes the rage of movements executed very quickly, with others blocked in momentum, in order to exhibit hypertensive muscles. Nach mixes his practice with others (kathakali, butô, flamenco). Nourished by the words of the Congolese playwright and novelist Sony Labou Tansi, she gives all the measure of an anger embodied with force by severe jolts. Each of his actions is a claim.

The company l’Octogonale (Jérôme Brabant and Maud Pizon) proposed A Taste of Ted, revisiting the art of two pioneers of modernity, Ruth Saint Denis (1877-1968) and Ted Shawn (twelve years younger). True mobile archives, the two performers embody selected pieces, Aurélien Richard being at the piano. They searched the period documents in a media library in the United States. They danced there, in front of the dumbfounded readers, works viewed on site. The piece uses the technique François Delsarte (1811-1871) which inspired Ruth and Ted: highlighting the foot which ends the movement, as if in fleeting withdrawal of sap, but already full of the following gesture.

Beautiful moment too, with two neoclassical pieces by CCN Malandain Ballet Biarritz: Mozart at 2 and Beethoven 6. The first offers a series of duets, pas de deux with varying moods with, for one, a good pair of slaps which stirs hearts and precipitates flight. Beethoven 6 (the Pastoral symphony), for the 22 performers of the company, who have not performed for more than five months – an eternity for relatively short careers – multiplies the collective figures with jumps and circles, at the same time earthy, elastic, burst or tightened to break their nails.