Home page World

Split

The well-known YouTuber and Twitch streamer Tanzban reveals a simple trick to effectively remove foam in the bathtub.

In a recent on TikTok In the video shared, the famous internet star Tanzban shows how to dissolve foam in the bathtub with an everyday household item: deodorant. This unconventional approach has sparked numerous reactions online, with users trying to explain the underlying principle behind this phenomenon.

Social media star Tanzban shows deodorant trick against too much foam in the bathtub. © Screenshot / TikTok / @tanzban

Dance ban bathtub experiment: deodorant against too much foam in the bathtub

In the short clip, Tanzban films a bathtub full of foam, presumably his own, and demonstrates how the foam seemingly magically dissolves when he sprays deodorant on it. This simple trick has sparked both amazement and skepticism among his followers, who are eagerly sharing their theories about why this hack works.

The comments under the video offer various explanations as to how NEXTG.tv reported. Some users point out that the deodorant’s fine drops destroy the bubbles in the foam, suggesting this trick could work with any spray. Other comments suggest that the propellant gas found in many deodorants is extremely cold, causing the foam, which is mostly air, to dissolve rather than freeze.

Another popular theory among TikTok users is that the alcohol in deodorant destroys the surface tension of the bubbles. Alcohol is known to reduce the surface tension of liquids, which may explain why foam disappears so quickly when it comes into contact with deodorant.

A viral hack with a scientific twist

Overall, it is a combination of all factors that causes the foam to dissolve when deodorant is sprayed on it. It’s an interesting example of how everyday products can be used in unexpected ways, and it also shows how the principles of chemistry and physics are present in our daily lives.

TikTok often serves as a breeding ground for viral life hacks. Recently, social media personality AbuGoku gained attention with a simple trick, stubborn pickle jars to open. Likewise, there is a new iOS feature that enhances the laundry care game through a simple photo changed. In a video, James Animals, a chiropractor on the platform, presents how he “cracks” petswhich elicited mixed reactions.