Dance | Anni Jokimies reveals what is hidden behind the dance moves: “The same training does not work for every body”

As a professional ballerina, Anni Jokimies wants to discuss what the professional dance world is like today and what it could be like.

In recent years, the world of dance has been rocked by one scandal after another. As a professional ballerina, Anni Jokimies tells how much the profession of a ballerina demands. “Ballet is a very special kind of sport, because it is art, but at the same time it is a top sport.”

“Body hate and being forced to eat: The students of the National Ballet tell about harsh treatment”, reports HS in September. This example is just one of the many scandals that have rocked ballet over the past decade.

As a professional ballerina At Anni Jokimie also has experience with the disadvantages of the ballet world. The dancer, who has had a long career, thinks that the culture of the sport has its problems, but he also sees solutions to them.