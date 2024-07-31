The challenge has only just begun in Venezuela. It is hard to read such a statement, especially for millions of Venezuelans, after 25 years of Chavismo. But to believe that getting out of the swamp would be as easy as going to vote would be shockingly naive. Can anyone in their right mind expect that Nicolás Maduro and his henchmen will abandon power because a few million votes have decided so when their assets, freedom and – in many cases – their lives depend on it?

The double pressure, domestic and international, must increase every day until the Bolivarian regime is forced to show all the forms and minutes of the elections. Maduro must give unlimited access to opposition observers and international observers so that they can analyze all the information they require, inside and outside the National Electoral Council (CNE), until a complete and transparent review of the entire process is completed.

Granting such access will, however, be the last thing that Maduro, Diosdado Cabello and the other regime henchmen will be willing to give. They will only give in, reluctantly, if international isolation is broad and forceful, and if citizens take to the streets and paralyze the country, peacefully, for as long as necessary to bring the regime to its knees.

Without international isolation – including by the European Union and the United States, and especially Brazil and Mexico – the regime will survive. The proposals of the European Union and the Organization of American States (OAS) are a step in the right direction, but more voices will be needed.

If Venezuelans leave the streets, the regime will not give in either.

And if citizens take to the streets, but fall into the trap and react violently to state and para-state violence, they will do the regime a favor. They will give Maduro an excuse, a justification, to close ranks with the armed forces.

This Sunday, the Chavista regime proved to be a giant with feet of clay. It trembles. It smells its possible end, attentive to the behavior of the citizens, the international community and the barracks. That factor is not minor either. The Tsar’s advisor already said it in The magician of the Kremlinthe brilliant book by Giuliano da Empoli: “In every revolution there is a decisive moment: the instant when the troops rebel against the regime and refuse to fire.”

We saw it in Eastern Europe when the Berlin Wall fell. We saw it in the Middle East during the Arab Spring. And in several Latin American countries, where Venezuela may be the latest and most perfect example of a transition to full democracy.

These decisive hours must therefore become another test of the leadership of Edmundo González Urrutia and María Corina Machado. They have traveled a long road, full of proscriptions, traps and obstacles, but the decisive dance for the future of Venezuela has only just begun. They are dealing with men and women willing to do anything to retain power. Their heritage, freedom and lives are at stake.

