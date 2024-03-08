Dance | An overly sexual ad in the middle of a shopping center in Helsinki was reprimanded

The comment was about a video ad shown in shopping center Red, which was too sexual.

A company in the dance industry Tinze Oy has received a notice from the Advertising Ethics Council for marketing against good manners.

The case concerned a video advertisement for the Wonder Club dance studio, which was shown in shopping center Red in Kalasatama.

The private person who requested a statement from the Advertising Ethics Council estimated that the ad contains sexually tinged material that children can see.

According to the marketer's response, the ad did not contain content inappropriate for children, and that the shopping center had approved the ad.

The CEO of Tinze Oy is the twerker Tinze ie Tia-Maria Sokka.

Advertising the ethical council justified the notice given by the costumes of the dancers in the video. According to the council, the costumes of some of the dancers looked more like accessories for an erotic image than sporty dance costumes.

This impression is supported by the movements of certain dancers in the video and the focus of the camera on these dancers.

According to the council, the children could not avoid seeing the video when they moved around the shopping center. The video ad was also estimated to attract more attention in children compared to the ad image alone.

The ad was found to be in violation of articles concerning the basic principles of marketing as well as advertising that concerns marketing aimed at or presented to children. He told about the criticisms first Evening newspaper.