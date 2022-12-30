Friday, December 30, 2022
Dance | An Italian theater canceled the performance of a top Russian dancer tattooed with images of Putin

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 30, 2022
in World Europe
Milan’s Arcimboldi Theater cancels Rasputin – Dance Drama ballet performance due to extensive negative e-mail campaign and online discussion directed at the theater.

30.12. 17:23

Italian the theater has canceled the performance in which the world-famous ballet dancer Sergei Polunin was scheduled to participate, reports news agency Reuters.

Polunin has three presidents of Russia Vladimir Putin tattoos on his chest and shoulders.

Polunin was scheduled to perform at the Arcimboldi Theater in Milan Rasputin – Dance Drama -ballet, but the performance was canceled due to the pressing online discussion directed at it, the theater says in its press release.

According to the theater, the cancellation was an act of “political and moral responsibility”. According to the release, the theater had been targeted by an e-mail campaign, and numerous messages opposing the performance had been sent to them on social media.

The Russian ballet dancer Sergei Polunin has previously acted as the main performer of the Royal Ballet in London, for example. Picture: Neil Hall/Reuters

Top class ballet dancer Polunin was born and raised in Ukraine, but also holds Russian and Serbian citizenships. Polunin received Russian citizenship in 2018.

The dancer who works as an actress and model is also herself said being Russian. According to an interview with The Guardian, Polunin has said that he has admired Putin since he was a child.

In September of this year, Polunin performed a dance in military uniform in memory of the fallen Russian soldiers during his tour in Uzbekistan. He received reprimands from the Uzbek authorities, who said the dancer had deviated from the agreed program.

In the year 2019 Polun was dropped from the Paris Opera Ballet Swan pond-production because of the homophobic and mean comments he made on social media against fat people. Polunin was to appear in the role of Produktion’s principal dancer.

Polunin has been very successful as a ballet dancer. In the past, he has worked, for example, as a principal performer of the Royal Ballet in London.

In 2015, Polun was performed by an Irish musician Hozier’s became a big hit Take Me to Church –with the song’s music video. American by David LaChapelle directed video has collected more than 29 million views on YouTube and was directed by

Italian The Arcimboldi theater says in its press release that the decision to cancel has been made in agreement with the ballet dancer’s company.

Russians artists’ performances and Russian artworks have become controversial in the West since the invasion launched by Russia.

In Milan, the La Scala opera house displaced the Russian conductor Valery Gergiev after that because this did not condemn the attack. Instead, he stuck to his decision to open the 2022-2023 season with a Russian piece Boris Godunov.

