The summary of the criminal case that investigates the management of the DANA of October 29 collects the brutal testimonies of relatives of some of the 224 fatal victims – without telling the three missing ones – left by the catastrophic flooded in the province of Valencia. In fact, the procedure in the Court of First Instance and Instruction 3 of Catarroja is already followed by 160 deaths.

The stories are shocking: people who went down to a garage and did not return, shouts that were heard for 40 minutes, attempts to avoid without success that the water drags children surprised by the water thrombus …

From the more than fifty testimony made since December by the magistrate who has centralized the investigations, it follows that dozens of deaths occurred before the mass alert was sent to the mobile phones of the population. A message, issued at 8:11 p.m. on public roads ».

Precisely, the magistrate has put the focus on some of her writings in “the avoidability of the overwhelming number of deaths” and that “the object of the investigation must focus on the palmaria absence of notices to the population that could not take any measure to protect yourself ».









Many of the relatives who have contributed their testimony are in psychological treatment after what happened and, by order of the instructor, the Institute of Legal Medicine of Valencia is evaluating their psychological damage and sequelae.

