The judge who has assumed The judicial case to investigate the deaths from floods after the Dana on October 29 begins to make clear where He is focusing his inquiries with the cars and writings that you have already sent to the parties.

The head of the first instance and instance 3 of Catarroja considers in one of the cars that “The avoidability of the overwhelming number of deaths” It leads to the object of the investigation to concentrate “in the palmaria absence of notices to the population, which could not take any measure to protect themselves.”

According to another of the cars collected by EFEfor the work that has been done so far the notice sent to the mobiles of the population at 8:11 p.m. on October 29 was “Notably late” and “wrong in its content”. The alert sent by the ES-ALErt system urged the displacements, while according to the data collected many victims died in their homes, in the garages or on public roads.

In those documents he affirms that material damage that caused water and mud in more than 80 municipalities “They could not avoid, the deaths yes” When focusing on that possible crimes, judicial investigation should include after a catastrophe that has left 224 dead and three missing.

Emergency performance

Faced with that line of work, the judge considers that The emergency bodies could do little once the flood and floods to help the victim. According to one of its cars “obvious the absolute impossibility of firefighters to avoid or simply reduce the very high number deaths or injuries that took place on October 29, even in the event of a correct and adequate organization and deployment of said bodies “

Thus, consider that “A causal relationship between deaths cannot be established“And the firefighters inactivity to which some complainants allude. “The torrent of water and mud that flooded the streets, the height at which the water reached, made the fire vehicles be introduced through the streets in order to save the population that perished drowned,” he points out, and insists on which was not feasible “that firefighters individually moved between the streets.”

The judge also points out that “the delay in receiving the affected populations or the uncoordination must be elucidated in other areas, in the contentious jurisdiction, or in the politician”, while “it is the causal link that has determined the evidence to adopt in a criminal process. “

Among the steps that the Court has carried out, it has required the Department of Interior and Emergencies of the Generalitat Valenciana to inform him if he attended and integrated into the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi) “some other authority” different from The 29 people and organisms that were already part of that organ on the day of the Dana before sending the alert at 20.11. An initiative that seems called to find out at what time the Valencian president, Carlos Mazón, was incorporated after the controversy for his initial absence.

Reinforcement to the court

In addition, the Commission of the Government Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) has approved at its Wednesday meeting to the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) a proposal to strengthen the Court of First Instance and Instruction 3 of Catarroja, which investigates the management of the DANA that affected the province of Valencia on October 29 and that caused 224 fatalities and three missing.

The reinforcement measure consists of the appointment of a judge in commission of services with a relief of functions for a period of six months, where appropriate, which would assume the ordinary operation of the court, in order for the magistrate to be commissioned exclusively for the processing of the cause by the Dana.