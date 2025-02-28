02/28/2025



The afternoon of the mortal Dana in Valencia on October 29, at the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (CECOPI) where decisions were made to safeguard the population, There was no mention of the situation of the Poyo ravine, whose overflow was catastrophic and the majority of the 224 dead and three missing in the province was charged. All eyes were put in The Forata Dam and in its possible risk of breakage.

Confirms, once again, the List of messages by WhatsApp provided by the Head of Climatology of the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) in the Valencian Community, José Ángel Núñez, To El Diario The country. Núñez was one of the 30 attendees to the meeting of that afternoon, composed of authorities and technicians. Núñez was recording the evolution of the meeting that began at 5 pm.

«It was almost casual that he was taking these notes. When they summoned me to declare I realized that I didn’t remember anything. It was such a complex, so distressing situation, so stressful … that anyone who was there, if he did not take notes, it is difficult to remember what happened, ”said Núñez this Friday to the SER chain. This newspaper has officially requested to speak with Núñez, without being possible.

According to the aforementioned messages that complement the information about the development of that afternoon, practically from the beginning of the meeting, at 17.27 hours, those present talk that the situation is “critical” and that the Foramata reservoir is “almost overflowing.” The possibility of evacuating populations is raised. At that time, the technician has not yet been able to participate actively in the meeting, since they have not given way. When he does, about 5:43 p.m., he talks about a torrential rain situation in the west of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Valencia.









By the time the first recess arrives, about 18 hours, no decision has been made in emergency management. There are also no mentions of the increase in flows in ravines, although it is clear that the emergency is hydrological.

According to WhatsApp messages published by the aforementioned medium, it is from 19 hours When the possibility of sending a mobile alert is raised. By 19.28, Núñez tells his teammates: «The Júcar is going up a lot of flow. There are trapped people. It really is that I think They do not know right now or how is the situation. Confinement order «. At that time, communications had been cut in the most affected places, many villages were incommunicado and the highways were collapsed. Mentroi and Real, municipalities affected by the lean river.

The next half hour is debated, as can be seen from the message, if it is better to send the alert to the entire province or sectorize it, until at 20.11 it is finally sent recommending preventing displacements.

The head of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Catarroj La Palmaria absence of notices to the population that he could not take any measure to protect himself ».

Dozens of deaths occurred before the mass alert to the mobile phones of the population was sent. A message, issued at 8:11 pm, which was “late” and “erroneous in its content,” according to the judge, when asking to avoid displacements, because “many victims They died without leaving the ground floor of their home, When going down to the garage, or simply to be on public roads ».