The actress of the telenovela “Natacha” Danae Sacovertiz He also spoke about the departure of actor Diego Bertie, with whom he worked in the successful production made by Panamericana Televisión and the Venezuelan channel RCTV. From her home in Pachacámac, the artist declared to La República, pointing out her sorrow for the sudden death of the actor, who died in her house located in front of the Costa Verde.

“I am moved”

“Definitely moved by the loss. Diego was a very, very good colleague, in the first period in which he began as an actor, we have worked together for a few years. And as you know, he began as a singer, he was a figure much loved by the youth, and he began to make his first steps with Natacha, he was already doing commercials, and he has been loved by many people, “said” Teresa Pereyra “remembered from the production of 1990.

The artist has 35 years of experience on television, and today her two children, Ciane and Ian, follow in her footsteps. Photo: Facebook Danae Sacovertiz.

The also ex-host of game shows has influenced the human qualities of Bertie Brignardello. “Diego has been a special person, he started acting on television, he did it very well, he has been a correct partner, quite fulfilled. The truth is that I am very sorry, but it is something that has to be overcome, “she said.

“I’m proud of him”

Danae has stressed that this death is an opportunity for the legacy of the protagonist of “Eve of Eden” to be known. “But it’s good because that’s how actors are valued now, and it’s a shame that after his death so many things that he’s done are known. I am very proud and happy of what he did”, remarked the also actress of productions such as “Kiattary looking for the moon”, “Goodbye Pachacútec” and “Luz María”.

Danae Sacovertiz is a prominent Peruvian actress. Photo: Facebook.

“It is a great shame and a great loss on the national scene, he really stood out as an actor and I know that everyone will miss him because he has been a good partner,” concluded Sacovértiz Ende, who is also the mother of the singer Ciané Siverio.