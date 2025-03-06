The president and CEO of the UFC, Dana Whitethe combat sports industry has always wanted to make great. His work at the head of the largest mixed martial arts company (MMA) leaves no doubt that he is a very effective manager. But his ambition is unstoppable. Therefore, he wanted to return, in some way, to its origins: the promotion of boxing. Thus, Dana White, together with the Sheikh and ‘Entertainment Minister’ Saudi Arabia, Turki Alalshikh, have sealed an agreement to create a new boxing promoter that wants to revolutionize the sixteen string industry.

Specifically, the agreement involves Tko Group Holdings, a company that arises from the union between the UFC and the WWE, and Sela, an important Saudi entertainment conglomerate, whose strong man is Turki Alalshikh. This will be, they have pointed out from the agency itself, a long -term association to establish a new boxing promotion that will provide a top -level platform for both the consecrated boxers and for the prospects in the sport.

«This historical association between two industry giants marks the beginning of an unparalleled experience for boxers and fans. Together, we are developing the next generation of talents and offering world -class events at a time when sport is ready for greater transformation, ”Turki said.

«This is a strategic opportunity to reimagine the sport of boxing globally. Tko has the deep experience, promotional skill and long -term relationships. His excellence Turki Alalshikh and Sela share our passion and vision to evolve the current model. Together, we can return sweet science to its legitimate place at the forefront of the global sports ecosystem, ”added Mark Shapiro, president and director of Operations of TKO.









As the interested parties have pointed out, they will soon announce many more details of the promotion, such as the boxers they will have and the places that will host the events, which will clearly pass through Saudi territory. But what are the keys to this agreement?

The keys to the agreement between Dana White and Turki Alalshikh

– TKO will serve as an administrator partner, providing daily operational experience, management and supervision of the promotion, with executive leadership headed by Dana White, president and CEO of UFC, and Nick Khan, president of WWE and member of the Board of Tko.

– Sela has played a crucial role in the promotion and realization of some of the largest international boxing events in recent years, including Terence Crawford against Israilvo in Los Angeles, and Anthony Joshua against Daniel Dubois at the Wembley stadium, which established a new record of assistance in the United Kingdom. This conglomerate will make all its machinery available to the new promoter.

– They will have a highly structured system to develop new talents from around the world, including combinations of athletes and academies.

– All boxers will have access to the UFC High Performance Center, or what is the same the UFC Performance Institute, world leader in training, research, rehabilitation and sporting performance of combat training, research, rehabilitation and nutrition of combat sports, in Las Vegas, Mexico City and Shanghai.

– They can count on all the experience of TKO in production, media and promotion, to offer both stadium experiences and first level shows and latest generation retransmissions to fans around the world.