The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), cataloged as the largest mixed martial arts league (MMA), has always been characterized by promoting the fighting that all fans want to see, facing the best athletes on the planet in this discipline. There is no escape. The fighters are employees of the company and, although they have some negotiation power through their managers, most of the time they end up yielding for the interests of the promoter.

At present, there are several fighting on the horizon that could ‘burst’ the market, audiences, and generate very succulent income for the largest organization of MMA. One of them is especially interesting for the Spanish market, because Ilia TopuriaAfter leaving its vacancy weight title, it wants to assault the throne of the lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, in a lawsuit that would be historical, and that is currently in negotiations for the UFC 317, in the International Fight Week.

But there is another great, very large, in the upper weight divisions. This is the lawsuit between the two heavyweight champions, the Absolute, Jon Jones, considered in turn the greatest fighter of all time in this sport, and the interim, Tom Aspinall, the man in which many fans trust to defeat the American. Although by pure logic, it is the fight to follow, to unify both titles, the reality is that Jon Jones is an athlete with a lot of negotiation power and the risk is very high for him.

However, the CEO and president of the UFC, Dana White, has already left the door open to the fight could be played throughout this summer. "The UFC plan is that Jon Jones fight against Tom Aspinall this summer, but the date and place are still to be determined," The top executive pointed out in an interview with Jim Rome. By limiting possible numbered events (payment per vision), markets such as Las Vegas, England or Australia would appear, with special interest in the first city, which will take place on June 28 and in September.









In addition, if Alex Pereira, champion of the semi -marked weight that defends his title for the fourth time in less than a year this Saturday, against Magomed Ankalaev, could face the winner of the Jon Jones vs VS Aspininll, as Dana White has transferred. Everything is in negotiations, but this year two of the greatest lawsuits in the history of sport could be given.