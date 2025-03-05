New news has just revolutionized combat sports forever. Turki Alalshikh, president of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia, along with Tko Group Holdings, a company that arises from the union between the UFC and the WWE, and Sela, an important entertainment conglomerate, have announced today a multiannual association to establish a New boxing promotion which will provide a top platform for the main boxers and promises of sport.

The objective of this new league is that boxing operates as does the largest mixed martial arts company (MMA) of the moment. «The best fight against the best. You give yourself the way in the classification. There is no need for three letters in front of the belt. Whoever has that belt is the best in the world in that weight category, ”said Dana White in ‘Ring Magazine’, after the announcement. And it is that the president of the UFC has criticized on numerous occasions that the fights are not made in boxing that the fans want to see.

In addition, the leadership of this new league will be under Tko. This will act as a manager, providing daily operational experience and management and supervision of the promotion, with executive leadership headed by the President and CEO of the UFC, Dana White, and the WWE President and member of the Junta de Tko, Nick Khan.

Although great details have not been revealed about signings of fighters, calendars and celebration places, if some points have been confirmed. The new promotion will have a highly structured system to develop new talents around the world, including athlete and academia associations; Access for all boxers to UFC Performance Institutethe world leading center in training, research, rehabilitation and nutrition in combat sports; and the experience of production, media and promotion of TKO, to offer, both live and in the transmissions the first level to fans.









Another interesting point that involves this is that there are few occasions when UFC fighters, such as Ilyia Topuria, wanted to participate in Boxing fighting. With this new promoter, this whim could be given, and even duels between fighters of the company in this modality. The alternatives have multiplied, and the information that is in the coming weeks will be crucial for the future of this New League.