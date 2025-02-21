In the absence of confirming a rival and a date, The future of Ilia Topuria has revealed. This will not fight more in the pen weight (145 pounds or 65.8 kilos) of the UFC. This was official by the company’s highest manager, Dana White, this morning from Wednesday to Thursday in an Instagram live, revealing that Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will play the belt of the 145 pounds at UFC April 314. It will not be an interim title, but the current champion, Ilia Topuria will leave the vacancy To aspire to new challenges in light weight.

There are two main reasons that have led to this situation: the motivation of the Hispanic-Georgian and the weight cut. «Topuria He feels that he already did everything he could in that division. His body cannot give the weight more, and will move at 155 pounds, leaving the pen title vacant, ”Dana White revealed in the live. As for weight, the Hispanic-Georgian is one of the most suffered in its category due to its great muscle mass. He is always seen suffering in excess, so his interest in reaching better conditions to the fight is normal.

Regarding his feeling of “that he already did everything he could in that division”, it is logical to contemplate the opponents he has defeated. First, he conquered his belt against a Alexander Volkanovski considered the second best in the history of the category, and one of the best fighters of the moment. After knocking him out, something that no one had achieved in the 145 pounds, his next opponent was another historical company, Max Holloway. With him also made history, because he knocked out, something that No one had been able to do before. In addition, his last two victims had dominated for years the weight weight, defeating each and every one of the contestants who interposed on their way.

Therefore, the rematch before any of them would have resulted in a minor interest, having already been completed by the matador. And it is that something that has always been clear is that he wants his legacy be rememberedand therefore does not look for filling fights. The emotion of the respectable always puts before. This has caused him to rise as a division with a goal in mind: to get the double belt defeating Islam Makhachev.









Both he and the company seek to close this duel for the ‘International Figh Week’ in June, since it would be The best combat that can be made In the short term. Although everything points to it, there is nothing confirmed. “We will announce when it will be the next fight when we have everything ready,” said the president of the UFC about the next Spanish-Georgian fight.