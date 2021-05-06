Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

She exchanged her homeland love with love, and she was keen on loyalty. Even a small part of the favor that the United Arab Emirates offered her returned to her. It is Dr. Dana Muhammad Al Marzouqi, a doctor specializing in family medicine, and director of Al Maqta Health Center, affiliated with the external curative services, one of the facilities of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company. », Director of the City Center for National Survey, and Director of the“ SEHA ”vaccination center for the Covid-19 vaccine in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Dana Al-Marzouqi called on the children of her generation, and future generations, to take responsibility and follow the rational leadership approach, which is an example for all in giving, giving and dedication to serving the Emirates, and the best example of this was presented by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. For the people of the Emirates.

She called on the people of the Emirates to direct their minds today in the directions that they want great things to happen tomorrow, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, taught us to continue learning and gaining experience and skills, as His Highness Sheikh asked us. Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Dr. Dana Muhammad Al-Marzouki affirmed that the United Arab Emirates has an advanced health system and a distinct health infrastructure, and this is thanks to the wise leadership that develops plans and strategies that enable the working cadres to achieve success and motivate them to always be at the forefront, and are keen to reach the number one continuously, The great leader is the one who establishes a system, and generates future leaders to maintain the success they achieve collectively, and expand this success, noting that the primary health care system plays an important and pivotal role in providing world-class medical care to members of society.

Al-Marzouqi started her advice with the “SEHA” company after her graduation from the university. In 2011, she joined Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, one of the establishments of the “Seha” company, as a trained doctor, and joined the residency in family medicine program, which is highly appreciated by the authorities International, and participated in the process of obtaining many accreditation programs, which strengthened her experience and qualifications in a short period of time. The “SEHA” company also gave her the opportunity to join many training and medical research programs, which qualified her to participate in medical research teams, and qualified her to issue the first book A medical doctor of its kind in the Arab world entitled “First Aid for the Oskei Family Medicine Exam”, in cooperation with a group of colleagues at “SEHA”.

SEHA provided her with all the support and encouragement, and provided her with opportunities to acquire knowledge and enhance her expertise and skills. Healthcare from Zayed University, and also held the position of Chief Resident in the Family Medicine Residency Program.

Al-Marzouqi obtained international membership in the Royal College of General Practitioners in London, a Clinical Diploma in Applied Psychological Skills in Mental Health from the United Arab Emirates University, and an Arab Board of Medical Specialization in Family Medicine, and to participate in the year 2019 in chairing the Clinical Guidelines Committee for Outpatient Therapeutic Services She rejoins the family medicine residency program as a faculty member, and is currently preparing for graduate studies at the University of Manchester.

Al Marzouki joined the UAE Government Leaders Program for Future Leaders of the Office of His Highness, Vice President and Prime Minister. In addition to her main work as a family physician and director of a healthcare center, she is passionate about continuous development, obtaining more knowledge and skills in areas such as: medical quality, psychology, and knowledge transfer through participation in the training of new graduates enrolled in the residency program in medicine. The family is also keen to continue training and teaching in order to return a small part of the favor to the UAE.