TV presenter Dana Borisova helped to catch a group of fraudsters at the Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg. About this she reported on your Instagram.

According to her, suspicious people approached her several times and asked for money for a ticket to Khanty-Mansiysk. After the pensioner gave a thousand rubles to the scammers in front of her eyes, the TV presenter called the police.

Due to the fact that she had to testify, she spent a lot of time at the airport. However, the result was a video in which the attackers are sitting behind bars. “Checkered sky, striped friends! This is my company today, ”she said.

In 2020, Borisova accused her former colleague in the Domino Principle program Elena Hanga of witchcraft. “Lena knows witchcraft. We had a difficult relationship, ”she said. According to Borisova, she has every reason to believe that Hanga made a voodoo doll in her image. “And there is even some evidence,” she assured. Borisova recalled that negative energy emanated from Hanga, which was difficult to resist. The presenter believes that, among other things, a colleague on the show is to blame for the fact that she had to be treated for alcohol and drug addiction.

In the 1990s, Dana Borisova hosted the program “Army Shop”, since 2005 – the TV show “Domino Principle”, later she hosted a number of programs on the NTV, RBK and Peretz channels. Elena Hanga is a journalist and TV presenter. She hosted the first sexual program in Russia “About this”. From December 2001 to April 2006 she was the co-host of Domino Principle on NTV, including with a couple with Dana Borisova. From August 2010 to January 2016, she was the host of programs on the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.