'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' is one of the documentaries made by Investigation discovery. Through this program, various producers and actors have reported sexual harassment, pedophilia and mistreatment by Nickelodeon producers. Among them, the name of Dan Schneider has been the one that has resonated the most due to the various successful projects it had with minors.

Dan Schneider He recently published an interview on his YouTube channel DanWarp, in which he talked about the first chapters of the documentary 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV'. Likewise, Schneider said that he is sorry and ashamed for his past actions and for what was revealed in this program. We invite you to read this note about the response of the former Nickelodeon producer.

What was Dan Schneider accused of in 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV'?

Sexism

During that time, the only women screenwriters working on Nickelodeon were Jenny Kilgen and Christy Stratton. Both narrated their experiences working with Dan Schneider and the comments that the producer made to them. “Dan said he didn't think women were fun. He said women couldn't write anything funny“said Stratton.

“He challenged us to name a funny screenwriter, and he said this in the writers' room. This was the first sign of trouble. That maybe this guy didn't know how to value women screenwriters. And then he said to us 'Do you mind if I refer to you as the girls?'… And we both thought: 'No.' And he said, 'Oh, okay, because I can't stand girls who get uptight about stuff like that.'“Kilgen added.

Improper acts

Jenny Kilgen and Christy Stratton They also commented that Dan Schneider He had a terrible character and that they once witnessed the producer watching pornography. An event that marked Christy Stratton's memory was when Dan Schneider forced her to do something she did not want. “Christy was talking about school, which is relevant because we wrote for a girl. And Dan just said, 'You know what would be funny? If you leaned over the table and acted like you were being sodomized and told that story about school'. She said no at first, and then he said, 'Oh, come on, come on. It would be so much fun, just do it.' And everyone laughed along with the joke. She couldn't get out of it, he was begging her to. So she just leaned over the table and did what he asked,” Kilgen said.

More victims of Dan Schneider

Other people who have reported Dan Schneider were the actors from the cast of 'All That' and 'The Amanda Show'. They have also spoken out about the producer's behavior: “Dan could come and scream and scream. He was an egomaniac. You know, when everyone 'kisses your ass' because of the crazy money, how do you escape that? I don't know how you can avoid it“said director Virgil Fabian of 'The Amanda Show'.

Dan Schneider accused of racism

The actor Bryan Hearne He also spoke, in his case, aboutracism. Apparently, for one episode he had to dress up as a rapper and put on a form-fitting suit that had to be his skin tone: “Someone said, 'The skin tone has to be charcoal.' My eyes began to fill with tears. Whoever was doing my makeup, he held my shoulder as if to say, 'Everything is going to be okay.''” he commented.

Hearne also narrated what happened to him in a scene, in which he had to fill his body with peanut butter: “I'm lying down and the dogs have to come and suck the peanut butter off my body. That sounds like a weird guy's weird fantasy. It was very uncomfortable. I did not like”he expressed.

What Did Dan Schneider Say About 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV'?

Dan Schneider confirmed that he saw the first chapters of the documentary 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV'. Likewise, the former director of Nickelodeon only managed to apologize to all the people he affected with his behavior. “Watching the last two nights was very difficult. Confront my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and which I regret. I definitely owe some people a pretty big apology.“, he expressed.

Similarly, Dan Schneider focused more on the times he asked his production team for massages on set. “That was wrong. It was wrong for me to ever put anyone in that position. It was the wrong thing to do. He would never do it today. I'm ashamed I did it then. I apologize to anyone who has ever been put in that situation. “Also, I apologize to the people who were walking by the video area, or wherever it happened, because there were many people who witnessed what happened and who also felt uncomfortable, so I owe them an apology as well,” he added.

On the other hand, Dan Schneider He also apologized for the jokes that were not appropriate for underage actors of that time and urged that these be deleted so that people continue enjoying his series. “All these jokes you're talking about that the show covered over the last two nights, every single one of those jokes was written for a kid audience because kids thought they were funny.. Now we have some adults who look at them 20 years later through their glasses, and they look at them and say, 'You know, I don't think that's appropriate for a children's show.' I do not have any problem with that. If anyone feels that way, let's cut those jokes from the show, just like I would have done 20 years ago. I want my shows to be popular. The more people who like the shows, the happier I am. “So if there's something on a show that needs to be removed because it's bothering someone, let's remove it.”

