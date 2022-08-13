The former intelligence officer: “Huge risks, information is of interest to Russia, China or North Korea”

“From the search warrant of the judge I deduce that Trump may have intentionally violated the rules on declassification, the reference to foreign leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron represents a risk for the activities of our 007s and lends his side to countries like Russia, for this certain dossiers can never be made public ». Dan Meyer, a leading national security lawyer, former US intelligence officer, is now a partner in the Washington DC law firm Tully Rinckey.

Trump’s lawyers claim that their client declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents before leaving the White House, is this enough to protect him from allegations of espionage and obstruction of justice?

“The President has the authority to declassify some documents when he is still in the exercise of his functions, but he must do so following very specific standards and rules that protect the security of the information contained in the files ».

What do you mean?

“There is an executive decree issued by former President Barack Obama which establishes the criteria on the basis of which to proceed with the declassification of documents, even top secret. The standards are clear and do not admit that an outgoing president has the right to put the documents in a box and take them away. It had happened in the time of Richard Nixon, to avoid recurrence by the successors the system was changed several times. It is a criminal offense to steal documents owned by the federal government. “

It is necessary to understand if Trump followed the rules in declassification?

“NeitherIn the search warrant there is a clear reference to the possible violation of the espionage law of 1917 which made it necessary to enter the residence of the former president and take possession of the documents. This makes me think that the FBI has evidence that it was committed by Trump. “

So is there more?

«I think that there has been an intentional violation of legal provisions on safety, this already constitutes an act of criminal relevance. There is a specific decree – the Executive Order 12356 National security information – which establishes the criminal relevance of certain behaviors. Because there is a risk that certain documents can be sold or used to pass information to someone, to some foreign government, to someone who has contact with Russia, China or North Korea. This represents another serious crime ».

Some invoke the publication of the affidavit, can it be important to find out more?

“In our system, unlike the Italian one, for example, the judge has more limited powers, he doesn’t have access to all the information in the case. For this he must rely on the FBI special agents who report to him everything they know about the alleged violation by drafting the affidavit. In this case, the affidavit would have clarified to the judge the existence of elements supporting the hypothesis of violation of the 1917 law on espionage ”.

What is Trump risking now?

“No.In recent years there have been cases in the US of state servants who have declassified without authorization or without following the rules, have been indicted and punished even with prison sentences. We need to understand better what the FBI has in hand, but I believe that Trump could risk indictment ».

According to the Wall Street Journal, among the seized documents there is a mention to President Macron. What does this entail? Could there be the names of other leaders in the files now in the hands of the FBI?

“This is another element that underlines how crucial it is to respect the declassification processes. The evaluation of foreign leaders by the American administration, particularly when it comes to European partners, is something that cannot and must not be made public. Also because the risk is to compromise any intelligence operations that are underway and with them the coverage of secret agents. This constitutes another very serious criminal offense. It is clear that the tasks of the White House include that of evaluating foreign leaders, including friends and allies, and all the more reason certain documents must remain confidential ».