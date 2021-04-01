The Israel Start-Up Nation team continues to define its calendar to fight for the grand tours in 2021. With Chris Froome confirmed as team leader for the Tour de France, this Thursday the Israeli squad confirmed to Dan Martin as leader of the ranks for the next Giro d’Italia.

It will be the third time that Martin attends the Giro d’Italia after competing in the 2010 edition and the 2014 edition, where he had to leave after a hard fall in the opening time of Belfast.

In statements collected by the Israeli team, Martin showed his enthusiasm for returning to the Giro. “I feel like I have some unfinished business and I guess everyone knows the story. I arrived in Belfast in great form and fell in the middle of the clock. It was difficult for me to race that year but I have always been a huge fan. of the Giro. After racing in 2010 I never managed to fit between my goals and those of the team to focus on the Ardennes or the Tour. “

The Irishman also wanted to highlight the route of the Italian round, where he will coincide with cyclists of the stature of Remco Evenepoel or Egan Bernal among others. “The route is good for me and the team that will accompany me. I can’t wait for the opportunity to win a stage in Italy and complete the milestone of having a stage in each of the big three. Italy is a country that I love and I have achieved great success on its roads. I feel like I’m going to discover a new career, like I’m feeling like a neo-professional again! “