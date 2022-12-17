Visitors look at the works in the ‘ColorFood’ exhibition. / JAIME INSA / AGM

The Festival of Contemporary Jewish Culture ‘Jewish Lorca’ kicked off its eighth edition this Friday with the photographic exhibition ‘ColorFood’ by Dan Lev in the Espaldón del castillo cistern, where it can be visited until January 8.

The guided tour ‘Walking around Lorca’ and the play ‘Olvido (Winds of Sefarad) performed by Finalis Terra in the cultural center completed the first day of the multidisciplinary festival that will be held until Sunday.

Seven activities related to photography, dance, theatre, design, cinema, live music and gastronomy have been programmed. Guided tours, recreations and Sephardic menus have also been prepared.

On Saturday at 12 noon the dance choreography with live music entitled ‘Sephardica’ will be offered in the synagogue, staged by Musical Instruments with History + Dans Harmony.

At 5:30 p.m., the Graphic design and thought activity ‘Artists in the Nazi camps’ will be held in the Archaeological Museum room dedicated to Jewish culture, by Ana Cortilis, a prestigious international artist, highlighted Miguel Tébar, president of the cultural association La Lanzadera, organizer of the contest since its creation in 2013.

At 7:00 p.m., a cinema-forum with the documentary ‘Life in Stills’ by Tamar Tal-Anati and the feature film ‘Meduzot’ by Etgar Keret will be scheduled in the conference room of the Archaeological Museum.

The last day of the festival will be on Sunday and the historical recreation ‘The Festival of Lights’ has been scheduled for tomorrow in the castle and the Jewish quarter. At 1:30 p.m. the DJ session ‘8 days of Hanukkah & 7 to Christmas music’ will be offered, selected and played live by M.Lacroix in Arcoiris square.

Also on Sunday you can taste a Sephardic menu in the restaurant Las Caballerizas del Castillo and from 6 pm there will be a wine tasting and tasting of kosher sweets in the Ciudad de Frontera ciuFRONT museum.

The concert ‘Esencias de Sefarad’ with Paco Díez & Raúl Olivar will also put the final touch on the festival at ciuFRONT.