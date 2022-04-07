The third chapter of the five planned for the Harry Potter prequel, ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’, a film that has been stranded for a while until it reaches theaters, is released. The covid does not forgive and this film by David Yates suffered from the pandemic as much as the rest with delays in its scripts, its filming and finally its premiere. The Harry Potter universe returns with its wizards and enchanting teachers. Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is making plans to take over the wizarding world. Unable to stop it single-handedly, he trusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead a fearless team of wizards, witches and a plucky Muggle baker on a dangerous quest, encountering animals old and new and facing off against a legion each. ever more numerous followers of Grindelwald.

In the character of the lovable No-Maj Jacob Kowalski, an ordinary man with no fondness for the world of magic, we find Dan Fogler (New York, 1976), the fan favorite of this new film saga. Fogler has developed a surprising variety of genres in his career, from starring in comedies and musicals to writing graphic novels like ‘Brooklyn Gladiator’.

-The Secrets of Dumbledore is finally released.

-Yes. I was looking forward to it because there have been many months of delays, months of shooting during the pandemic, doing tests and keeping strict protocols. I’m so glad the movie is finally hitting theaters.

Video.



Trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’.



-His character is one of the favorites of fans of the saga. How did he get it?

-It is something that I owe to the writers who have created a fabulous world around a character with whom many identify. Jacob is normal, he has the same mentality as any other human being. I consider myself very lucky because this role allows me to feed my creative anxiety. It is truly magical to be part of this franchise.

-What can you tell us about this new episode?

-I am excited for its premiere, because it marks the path to where we want to go with the rest of the films. This third installment delves into the mythology of the characters. All of us who have participated are very happy with the result, because it is darker than the previous ones. The relationships between the protagonists become more complicated. I have been able to express Jacob in another way. When I read the script I was fascinated with the development they have made of my character.

Dan Fogler and Jude Law in ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’.



-Is your character gaining importance within the saga?

-The plan is that the next movie will continue to show the war between Grindelwald’s forces and the rest of the Wizarding World, made up of heroes like Albus Dumbledore and Newt Scamander. We are heading for a massive war against the backdrop of World War II. So you can imagine epic battle scenes coming up. We’ll see how that course affects Jacob.

Are you interested in the world of magic?

I am interested in fantasy and science fiction. Sagas like ‘Star Wars’ or ‘Matrix’ were my childhood favourites. I’ve always leaned towards this kind of genre, but I’m not an expert in the wizarding universe. I think that in a world as volatile as the one we live in, spending two hours in the cinema with your mind focused on the fantasy of Harry Potter is a delight.

-If you could go back in time and play the role of any of the original Harry Potter teachers at Hogwarts, who would it be?

-I would say that Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) has the best development within the saga. I would love to dye my hair black and toss it around all the time ha ha. My second choice would be Rubeus Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane). I would love to be gigantic and tall, towering over everyone.

Dan Fogler in ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’.



-When you were a child, if someone asked you what you wanted to be, what was your answer?

-You know, I always had a strange sense of humor. He would say first, ‘Yes, I want to be a firefighter’ and then ‘if that doesn’t work out…I’m going to join the ballet’, ha ha! She was always trying to get the laugh from the start. She knew that she wanted to entertain people. I guess I’ve actually always wanted to be funny.

-He has lost a lot of weight since the first movie was released until now. Has it been a forced decision for a film role?

-No. I did it for health reasons. With a nutritionist I have been practicing intermittent fasting. I was addicted to junk food and processed food, and one day I decided that I had to take care of myself. I think I was very afraid of catching covid. I changed my diet and lost 40 pounds by cutting out pizza, soda, and hamburgers.