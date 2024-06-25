Dan Da Dan is an anime by Studio Science Saru that was announced for fall 2024, however, it seems that it will be the gem of the season. It has special distribution that consists of the premiere of the first three episodes in theaters, in worldwide format, and then continues the usual serialization.

Dan Da Dan confirmed that the series will have a special screening in more than 50 countries covering several regions in Asia, North America, Europe and Africa.

The theatrical release will begin in Asia on August 31, 2024, and will continue as follows, on September 7 in Europe, on September 13 in Europe and in mid-September in the remaining locations involving Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and Africa.

The premiere of Dan Da Dan consists of the transmission of the first three chapters of the anime, plus special content consisting of exclusive interviews with the series’ producers and voice actors. However, we still have to wait for the official dates for the anime’s broadcast and the purchase of tickets.

Muse Communication announced that it will soon reveal details of this, so we will have to be aware.

Source: Science Saru

Dan Da Dan is a manga series written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu that has been serialized in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ since April 2021. Currentlybrings together 11 compilation volumes, and continues to be published. If you want to read something from the installment, remember that it is available on the legal Manga Plus website. Chek out here.

More details about DAN DA DAN

DAN DA DAN will be released in October 2024. Its distribution could be left in the hands of Crunchyroll and Netflix.

The voice cast is as follows:

Shion Wakayama as Momo Ayase.

Natsuki Hanae as Okarun

Mayumi Tanaka as Turbo-Granny.

Kazuya Nakai as Alien Serpo.

Nana Mizuki as Seiko.

Ayane Sakura as Aira Shiratori

Kaito Ishikawa as Jiji (Jin Enjooji).

The creative team is as follows:

Director: Fuga Yamashiro (Tatami Time Machine Blues, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!).

Screenwriter: Hiroshi Seko.

Music composer: Kensuke Ushio

Character design: Naoyuki Onda

Character design (especially of the aliens and supernatural entities): Yoshimichi Kameda.

