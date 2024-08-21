Konnichiwa! Distribution announced the film’s release date DAN DA DAN: The First Encounterwhich will be on September 8 in Mexico. This animated film will also be available in other Central and South American countries, although at the moment it does not have a specific date.

According to the company, it will be released in select theaters, so it is best to stay tuned to reserve tickets on time.

This film is based on the manga of DAN DAN DAN by Yukinobu Tatsu, which mixes science fiction and horror with comedy and teenage romance. This production is the result of the work of director Fuga Yamashiro and his team at Science SARU.

This studio is responsible for productions such as The Colors Within and Scott Pilgrim Takes OffAs for the musical section, it falls into the hands of composer Kensuke Ushio of Chainsaw Man.

Source: Science SARU.

DAN DA DAN: The First Encounter tells the beginning of the story created by Tatsu. Momo Ayase is a high school girl who believes in ghosts and has an otaku classmate, Okaruto-kun, who is a fan of aliens.

But their beliefs are different and opposite. So they decide to put their beliefs to the test and Momo goes to an abandoned hospital where there were UFO sightings and Okaruto-kun to a supposedly haunted tunnel.

This is how the story begins. Konnichiwa! Distribution revealed that the film DAN DA DAN: The First Encounter will include an exclusive interview with Tatsu as well as his editor, Shihei Lin, as well as with Yamashiro, who as we mentioned before directed this film.

But to them we must add actress and voice actor Shion Wakayama (Momo) and Natsuki Hanae (Okarun). This film will be available in Japanese with subtitles and will have a duration of 1 hour and 23 minutes.

Apart from DAN DA DAN: The First Encounter We have more anime information at TierraGamer.