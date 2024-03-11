After the announcement by CrunchyrollAlso Netflix announced that the animated series of DAN DA DAN will arrive next time October all over the world.

Below is the teaser trailer released on X from the official account Netflix Anime. More information about the anime of DAN DA DAN they are available here.

Are you team aliens or ghosts? Join Okarun and Momo as they embark on their wild adventure! DAN DA DAN is coming to Netflix worldwide, October 2024! pic.twitter.com/l5RD7T4LYP — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 10, 2024

Source: Netflix Anime