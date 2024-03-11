Crunchyroll announces that the transposition of will debut next October on the streaming platform dedicated to the world of anime DAN DA DANthe manga by Yukinobu Tatsu published in Italy by J-POP Manga.

The animated series of DAN DA DAN will be directed by Yamashiro escape with the screenplay by Hiroshi Sekoand will be animated by Science SARU. Below we can see the teaser trailer and read further details.

CRUNCHYROLL CALLS SCIENCE SARU'S “DAN DA DAN” ANIME SERIES FOR FIRST CONTACT IN OCTOBER 2024

A boy who believes in aliens and a girl who believes in ghosts: a fateful high school love story overwhelmed by the occult and otherworldly misadventures

Rome, 10 March 2024 – Prepare to believe the incredible when the unconventional science fiction and horror anime series, DAN DA DANwill invade the schedule of Crunchyroll the next October 2024. DAN DA DAN will be simulcast from Japan on Crunchyroll worldwide, excluding Asia, with new episodes every week.

The anime adaptation of DAN DA DAN will be directed by Yamashiro escapeformerly the assistant director in Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! And Tatami Time Machine Blues. The screenplay is written by Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan Final Season; JUJUTSU KAISEN).

From Science SARUthe animation studio he created Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, DEVILMAN crybaby, Star Wars: Visions (episodes “T0-B1” and “Akakiri”) and the recent success Scott Pilgrim Takes Offcomes the highly anticipated anime adaptation of the popular manga written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu. The manga series currently has over 370 million views on Shueisha's “Shonen Jump Plus” and over 3.2 million print volumes in circulation.

Additional production staff includes character designs from Naoyuki Onda (PSYCHO-PASS – The Movie; MF Ghost); the creature design of Yoshimichi Kameda (Mob Psycho 100) and the music of Kensuke Ushio (Chainsaw Man; DEVILMAN crybaby, Heavenly Delusion).

The Japanese voice cast sees Shion Wakayama (Takina Inoue in Lycoris Recoil) in the role of Momo; Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) as Okarun; Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy in one piece) in the role of Turbo-Grandma; And Kazuya Nakai (Roronoa Zoro in one piece) in the role of the Serpoians.

DAN DA DAN – Official Synopsis:

This is the story of Momo, a high school girl who comes from a family of mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult fanatic. After Momo saves Okarun from bullying, the two start talking. However, an argument arises between them, as Momo believes in ghosts but denies the existence of aliens, while Okarun believes in aliens but denies the existence of ghosts.

To prove to each other that what they believe is real, Momo travels to an abandoned hospital where a UFO has been spotted and Okarun to a tunnel said to be haunted. To their surprise, each of them encounters shocking paranormal activity that transcends human understanding. In these circumstances, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun acquires the power of a curse to overcome these new dangers! This is how their fateful love began!!??

A story of occult struggle and adolescence begins!

Crunchyroll will publish the paper version of the manga in France and Germany from 2022 and 2023 respectively, as a top seller. In Italy the manga is published by J-POP Manga, an Edizioni BD label.