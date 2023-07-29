Dan Crenshaw during a Republican Party event in Houston in a file image. Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspaper (via Getty Images)

Congressman Dan Crenshaw (Aberdeen, Scotland, 1984) is considered a rising star of the Republican Party in the United States. But in Mexico, the Texas legislator has been branded by the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as an “interventionist” politician and a “wimp”, who flaunts an anti-Mexican discourse to seek his re-election in 2024. Crenshaw proposed in November a law to “declare war against the cartels,” treat them as terrorist groups, and authorize the use of US military force on Mexican soil. The president recalled that Mexico “is not a colony of the United States” and affirmed that the proposal is inadmissible and violates international law.

Born in Scotland to American parents, Crenshaw was a member of the Navy Seals, an elite corps of the Armed Forces. He is a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, and lost an eye in combat. After months of clashes with the Mexican authorities, the conservative politician requested an interview with EL PAÍS to defend his proposal and give his version of the lawsuit with López Obrador and the Democrats. “He’s not a dumb guy,” he says in Spanish, which he learned after spending his youth in Ecuador and Colombia. “Nobody is saying that we are going to invade Mexico and send tanks,” he adds in a video call. And he concludes: “I am Mexico’s greatest ally.”

At times, the Republican opts for a more conciliatory tone and assures that he will seek to meet with the president to clarify their differences, but he remains firm in his support for the heavy-handed measures. He also denies that the installation of a floating wall in the Rio Grande is an inhumane act. “What is inhumane is crossing into our country without documents.” This is a condensed version of the conversation.

Ask. In Mexico, many media describe him as a hard-line Republican. Are you comfortable with this label?

Answer. I don’t know what hard line means. I believe that we should only take a hard line against a threat like the cartels, which are killing people, the Mexican and American people. I don’t think it’s a hard line to say that we have to fight them. They have killed thousands and thousands of Mexicans. They control parts of Mexico, they control the government in some parts of Mexico, and they threaten politicians in Mexico. And for us, what has changed a lot in recent years is that the cartels are not only sending marijuana, cocaine and heroin. Now they are sending poison in drugs, like fentanyl. We have to face them together. I don’t know why they describe me as part of the ultra wing, like in your articles. I don’t know what that means either. We are talking about a matter of national security for both countries.

Q. Why do you want to declare war on drug cartels?

R. Because when we talk about an authorization for the use of military force, it is only a legal step to use our Armed Forces together with the Mexican Army to fight the cartels. In Mexico, the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) and the Navy are used against the cartels. Not only the police are used, because the president does not trust them. There is corruption in the police. So, if we are going to help Mexico, it will be with a relationship between the military. It is a legal step, simply so that we can cooperate with the Mexican Army if they invite us. That is the second step. López Obrador has to ask for help. I don’t understand why AMLO reacted like that against me, I never said that we were going to invade Mexico. Those are nonsense.

I can’t believe the media, the Democrats and AMLO would say something like that. Obviously, we are going to respect the sovereignty of Mexico. We are going to stop the drug traffickers as we do in Colombia or Panama, where we have very close relations with the military, as we do all over the world, to support them. These countries because they are our allies. President López Obrador knows that we are not going to invade Mexico. He’s not a dumb guy, but he wanted… I don’t know, I don’t know why he attacked me. I don’t know if he is good for his party or for his politics.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador talks about Dan Crenshaw in his morning conference on March 13. Future Publishing (via Getty Images)

Q. How have you experienced this clash with López Obrador?

R. I was very surprised that he attacked me with such ferocity. When I proposed authorizing the use of military force against the cartels, I didn’t think it was very controversial. Should not. We are talking about a legal requirement so that we can help the Sedena. Mexico has the most dangerous cartels in the world. They are big armies. They have more money than ISIS and Al Qaeda. The Mexicans are our neighbors and we have no cooperation with them. Because? Because AMLO doesn’t want to. I don’t understand. He talks about campaigning against me in the next election, which is illegal, by the way, and makes me laugh a little. It’s not like one should talk to an ally. Mexico and the United States are. Mexico and, especially, Texas are very close allies. We have a close culture and history. We are all on the same team.

Q. Isn’t it difficult to cooperate after accusing López Obrador of being friends with the cartels or saying that drug traffickers are his donors?

R. Well, the ball is in your court. The people who are dying the most are Mexicans. That’s the truth. He thinks he doesn’t have a problem with fentanyl. We all know that this is not true and that there is a lot of fentanyl in Mexico, not only in illegal drugs, but also in pharmacies. There’s fentanyl everywhere.

I don’t care about personal matters between us. What matters to me is the lives of Mexicans and Americans. If AMLO wants us to be friends tomorrow, better for me. I don’t hold any grudges, I’m not like that and he shouldn’t be either. It shouldn’t be a childish fight, we should be adults discussing how to help our people. Refusing is not fulfilling your duty.

I don’t agree with him attacking me, I think it’s something stupid and it doesn’t make any sense. That’s why I answered him that: “If you don’t support this, it’s because you support the cartels.” He knows that we are not talking about unilateral operations in Mexico. And the Democrats know that too. They are liars. That’s why he wanted to talk. I want people to know exactly what we are talking about, an alliance, a cooperation.

Q. Mexico and China claim that the US wants to blame them for the fentanyl crisis. What is the responsibility that your country should assume as the main drug consumer in the world?

R. In the United States we have more people and that is why it is the largest consumer. But it happens everywhere. Everyone focuses on the United States because there is more money here, so more is paid and the business for drug traffickers is better.

Supply creates demand. This is true because they are highly addictive drugs. There is a lot that is being done to treat addictions. If anyone has the solution to solve that problem, bravo. But now we don’t have it, it’s very difficult. What is easier is to focus on the offer, on the cartels that make this. We have to do everything. The problem is that many talk about consumption, but it’s just an excuse to do nothing.

They focus on a problem that is impossible to fix, because you are dealing with human nature. Tell me how to change human nature and I’m sure we’ll make a lot of money. But we can’t change that. People want to destroy themselves, they get addicted, it’s a much bigger problem. And I’m not going to let this be used as an excuse to do nothing against those who really create the problem.

Q. Mexico has spent almost two decades in the war against drugs and the results have not been as expected. Does direct confrontation against the cartels still make sense?

R. First, I would say that it has not been a war against the cartels, not like the one in other countries. In Colombia there was a war against the FARC or against Pablo Escobar. In Mexico, that has not happened. There are small confrontations here and there. Well, AMLO’s slogan is “hugs, not bullets.” There are selective operations, but there is no war. What is needed is to approach the cartels as if they were terrorists, to confront them that way. If not, it’s not enough.

It is not enough to focus on the ringleaders, you also have to fight the middlemen. There is a very effective way to do this, and the United States does know how to do it, because we have done it for the last 20 years. It’s very easy for us and I just want our resources to be available to Mexicans. We have never had a very close relationship with the military in Mexico. Not at the level we need.

Dan Crenshaw on Capitol Hill in Washington DC in September 2020. POOL (Reuters)

Q. You say that there is no war against drugs, but there are tens of thousands of deaths every year in Mexico due to drugs…

R. Yes, because the drug traffickers are at war against Mexico, but we are not at war against them. That’s the problem. I am not saying that Mexico does nothing. Obviously, there are operations. I met with these Sedena officials who are fighting the cartels every day, but they need more support. Meanwhile their leader, AMLO, is saying that this problem does not exist in Mexico. How do they feel, the Mexicans who are fighting the cartels every day?

Q. Recent years have been marked by the migration crisis. What have Mexico and the United States stopped doing to get to this point?

R. It’s a very complex discussion, for another time, but I think it’s a problem of incentives and disincentives. If everyone believes that they can cross the border and nothing will happen, they will come. It’s very simple. When we, the United States, decide that we are going to apply our laws, that is going to be the solution. I know that Mexico does not want all these people to be migrating through their country either. That’s not good for Mexico either.

Q. What do you think of the buoys that Governor Greg Abbott decided to install in the Rio Grande?

R. He is doing what he can, because it is not legal to cross that river and invade our country and our State. His hands are tied because it’s too difficult. In the US, states cannot enforce the laws of the federal government and Texas is looking for whatever solution is possible. And if that’s blocking the river, well, it is. They shouldn’t be crossing in the first place.

Q. Isn’t it inhumane to put buoys so that migrants drown?

R. What is inhumane is crossing into our country without documents and demanding that we take care of them [asilo]. So because yes. That can not be done. I cannot travel to Mexico without a passport. Why do they? If the law is not applied, then nothing matters. It is not inhuman. It makes me very angry when people say that. If there are a lot of people in your house and they want to eat your food, is it inhumane not to let them eat it? One, yeah, okay. But why not two, three or four? What is the limit? There are limits and that is because we have laws. We have to enforce the laws.

Q. You spoke in favor of Trump’s proposal to build a wall. Do you still believe that it is the solution to the immigration problem?

R. It’s not the solution, is a solution in certain parts. When we talk about the wall, it was always a way of saying border security. It is not a matter of building “a very big wall” and saying “no one passes”. There are certain parts where it makes a lot of sense to have infrastructure, like a wall. And others that don’t, but obviously we have to stop them. There are parts of the Mexican border that also have walls. So for both of them it makes a lot of sense.

That shouldn’t be too controversial. But it is because “Trump said so.” We have to get over all this. There are many emotions involved, but our interests are the same. Nobody wants immigration to get out of control. Nobody wants the cartels to control certain parts of the Mexican government. Nobody wants fentanyl to be poisoning people. Nobody wants China to start colonizing Latin America, as they are trying to do. Nobody wants any of that. The US and Mexico should be the world’s strongest allies.

