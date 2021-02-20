New Zealand rugby player Dan Carter, 38, two-time world champion with the All Blacks in 2011 and 2015 and three times elected best player in the world, announced this Saturday on social media that he was ending his career.

“Today I am officially retiring from professional rugby. A sport that I practiced for 32 years and that helped me to be the person that I am,” this world rugby legend, who is considered the best opening of the world, wrote on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. all the times.

“I cannot thank everyone who participated in my career enough, especially you, the fans. Rugby will always be part of my life. Thank you,” added the player considered as the complete opening archetype, equally gifted for the game with the foot as with the ball in the hand.

Dan Carter had 1,598 career points with the All Blacks. (Photo: Toby Melville / Reuters)

Carter had returned to his country in 2020 to play for the Auckland Blues, after having started in 2015. But this return did not turn out as expected. “I realized that I no longer had the same will as during my previous seasons in New Zealand. So, between the moment when I understood that and when I realized that I no longer wanted to travel due to the pandemic, I told myself that it was the right time to leave, “he confessed in an interview published this Saturday on the newspaper’s website. French L’Equipe.

Carter wore the New Zealand national team jersey 112 times. With the black T-shirt and his precise left foot he signed 1,598 points in 112 appearances with his team, which set a world record.

Dan Carter played 112 games with the New Zealand black jacket. (Photo: Peter Cziborra / Reuters)

Carter forged his legend with the All Blacks: he won two World Cups in 2011 and 2015, six Tri-Nations Tournaments (2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2010) and another two in his successor, the Rugby Championship ( 2012, 2013). He was also named the best player in the world three times in 2005, 2012 and 2015.

At club level, he conquered the French Top-14 in 2009 with Perpignan and in 2016 with Racing 92, and the Japanese Top League in 2019 with Kobelco Steelers.

“Now, it is also good to enjoy the weekends with the family, to pick up my children at 15 after school. My body thanks me for not having to play, “acknowledged the opening.

Dan Carter was French Top-14 champion with Racing 92 in 2016. (Photo: Miguel Medina / AFP)

News of Carter’s retirement drew praise from his former teammates and rivals. “Congrats friend. It was an honor to play against you so often, not so much to lose so often … Enjoy your retirement, you have it well earned “, joked the Australian Matt Giteau, also 38 years old.

“You were an inspiration to all the ’10’, it was a privilege to play against the best,” said, for his part, the former starter of the Wallabies Quade Cooper.