The joke started in Rome; then came Paris, Washington, and Florence; and now it is Spain’s turn, with Barcelona as the main protagonist, in Origin (Planet; Column, in Catalan). These have been the settings for the five novels to date starring Robert Langdon, the professor of symbology from The Da Vinci Code that created Dan Brown, the king of thriller conspiratorial, 200 million copies sold (eight million in Spanish), translated into 56 languages, 9.5 million euros last year in copyright.

“The locations are vital, they work for me as a character and reflect what excites me as a tourist,” Brown confirmed yesterday, to the satisfaction of the tour operators, at the presentation yesterday of his book in La Pedrera, where one of the protagonists has his office in his hypnotizing sluts.

“I saw the Sagrada Familia and I knew that in those spiral staircases I had to locate a crime,” he illustrated to the hundred long national and foreign journalists. “It is the temple of nature, respect for the divine through the organic, God seen from nature; Gaudí is a reverence for the organic ”, defined the architect.

The Casa Milá or the expiatory temple are some of the scenes of Origin, which starts at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, where a brilliant Langdon student is going to make public a vital discovery about the origin and destiny of humanity, but will not be able to complete it; So that the find does not fall into undesirable hands, Langdon and the director of the center flee, pursued by a tormented enemy, to Barcelona, ​​where the typical esoteric gymkhana of Brown’s works will begin.

The plot walks through some of the great Catalan postcards (Gaudí, Montserrat …), as well as the Valley of the Fallen, Seville or the Church of Palmar de Troya (“it seemed to me a good example of extremist religion in 2017” ). A Spanish monarchy stands out with an older king, greatly influenced by a very conservative archbishop of Madrid, and a young prince who will fall in love with the director of the museum, a commoner, of course. The parallels are easy in a Spain that, he draws, did not make such a model Transition. “I wanted to reflect a country that lives a curious symbiosis between the ancient and the modern, which has, for example, the supercomputer Mare nostrum, one of the most powerful in the world, and in an old chapel of a tower in Barcelona! That was for a book of mine! ”, Is surprised who says that she feels, like all North Americans, fascinated by the monarchy,“ an ancient structure that survives and that, like the Church, is supported by human beings, with their fears.

Cautious about the tension between Catalonia and Spain (“a painful moment that I hope they will solve soon, I always write to create a dialogue and in turbulent times it is more necessary than ever to listen to people, share their ideas”), he admits that the pulse between science and religion dominates Origin, as in most of his works. “I grew up in a very religious family, although I am an agnostic … Well, I am under construction: I lean towards atheism, but if I see a starry sky I think there must be something bigger than the human species.” And he believes it in a context where he has detected that “the Church is irrelevant in the lives of young people, only the changes to the iPhone 10 believe in miracles.”

Brown, who travels with an escort and admits that he reads more essays than fiction, understands that success comes because “I add to the thriller The learning”. And the attraction for the esoteric? “We don’t like chaos, we want to believe that God created us under a planned plan, so in troubled times of uncertainty we create conspiracy theories to counteract that chaos.” Uncomfortable with Trump (“I did not vote for him”), he believes in his country: “He can become a tyrant, but if you notice he is not being allowed to do anything.” Maybe you already see a novel …