WORLD: You traveled to Croatia especially to have your compositions recorded there with an orchestra. In addition, you had planned a tour with the music and stories of “Wild Symphony” – which had to be postponed due to the corona pandemic. Are you planning to catch up on the concert series?

Brown: Yes, I very much hope that the concerts can take place next year. We had planned a worldwide tour that should have started these days. We had agreements with orchestras in many countries that all wanted to play the “Wild Symphony”. One of the concerts was planned in Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie. I would even have flown there myself just to be able to sit in this hall once. Maybe it will work out next year.

WORLD: What exactly will your role be in this? Will you play the piano, possibly conduct?

Brown: I could imagine going to gigs in selected cities, maybe playing two pieces on the piano. Just for fun. I could read some of the poems too. I would love to just sit in the audience. I very much hope it comes to that. These are crazy times because nobody knows when life as we knew it will be possible again with public appearances. In February I infected myself with the corona virus.

WORLD: What symptoms did you have?