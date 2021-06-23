Genoa – «Did you see that Damsgaard goal? I’ll tell you its fair price, today at least 30 million. But if he scores again he will reach 40 … ». Massimo Ferrero is crazy about Mikkel Damsgaard. But in reality all football fans are crazy about “Damsinho”, nickname given by the Danish coach Hjulmand to the Sampdoria talent, one of the revelations of this European. The magical trajectory with which he beat the Russian goalkeeper Safonov has been broadcast on many televisions all over the world. And multiple clicks on social networks. A goal that first of all has some statistical appendages: the first scored at the European Championship by a footballer born in the 2000s; the fourth scored by a Sampdoria at the European Championship, after Mancini to Germany and Vialli to Spain in 1988 and Chiesa to the Czech Republic in 1996; became Denmark’s youngest goalscorer (20 years and 253 days) in a European final round

In the national team, of course, they pamper him. Kasper Schmeichel says: «Before taking the field with Russia I told Mikkel that he was going to score. He had already gone close against Belgium and I had the feeling that his time had come. Russia is a square formation, it leaves no space, it took a stroke of luck or a spell to score. And Damsgaard did it. ‘ Congratulations also came from Michael Laudrup, icon of Danish football: «A beautiful goal, he is in the midst of two or three opponents, he doesn’t have much time to think and his speed of execution is high. It has great qualities and can be seen in tight spaces. Sampdoria made a good shot, they took it at the right time ».

Various interpretations are flourishing on the dynamics of the purchase of Damsgaard. It was not a “chance”. The scouting manager Pecini had already noticed this and reported it to ds Osti and Ferrero following the games of Nordsjaelland, where Mohammed Kudus played, which Samp had intended to take. During the negotiation for Kudus, which was complex and in fact not concluded (he went to Ajax for 9.5 million), the Nordsjaelland had given the opening for Dasmgaard. The Sampdoria sports director had shared the positive evaluation of the young Dane with Pecini. So Sampdoria had him come to Genoa incognito in December, to visit the Mugnaini facilities and also the Ferraris. And in January had accelerated, having the feeling that other companies were about to propose themselves to Nordsjaelland, in particular a couple of Brits. Ferrero had thus given the green light to purchase the Dane, paid 6.5 million euros plus 2 million of any bonuses. The contract was signed on February 3 last year, and it stipulated that Damsgaard would close the season at Nordsjaelland. Already in recent weeks but even more in the last few hours the name of Damsgaard has been associated with various companies, especially English. For him too, as for Colley, still no offers and not even official polls. It will certainly become a hot name in the next summer market, on a European level, and Ferrero’s interest is to get to the auction.

If there are no last-minute postponements, today the meeting between Ferrero and Giampaolo is scheduled, probably in Sabaudia. Especially technical programs will be discussed in depth. The coach will agree to return to Sampdoria in front of a multi-year program (three seasons?) and achievable goals. If there is sharing, we will move on to the economic part, dealt with later by its agent Tinti. And which involves the termination of the contract year of Giampaolo and his staff at Turin. On standby D’Aversa, in the background Iachini, who has recently ended up hidden but always present.

In the meantime, the signing of Carlo Osti’s renewal contract will arrive shortly, probably with a new position, that of technical director of the sports areas (first team, youth, women’s …). Subsequently the same Osti, in sharing with the administrative area (the operational director Bosco and Panconi) will proceed to “rain” with the renewals of all other contracts expiring and not questioned (if there will be no surprises from individuals …), which are not few: from the general secretary Ienca to the members of the company staff (Lorieri, Battara, Catalano, Grimaldi, Spalla), to the physiotherapists and also in the youth sector, starting with Tufano, the Primavera coach. Ferrero is therefore awaiting news from Faggiano shortly (he must terminate his contract with Genoa), who wants to bring to Sampdoria.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS