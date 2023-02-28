Madrid. Scientists have found that damselfish disrupt “housekeeping services” vital to reef health, and climate change could make the situation worse.

The food of choice for the Caribbean cleaner fish, the sharknose goby, is a plate of parasites, dead tissue, scales and mucus collected from the bodies of other fish. By removing that waste, they offer their “cleaning services” to other marine animals, a famous example of a mutually beneficial relationship between species.

However, new research from Cambridge and Cardiff Universities shows that when they inadvertently settle in the territory of aggressive damselfish, they scare away ‘clients’.

The study, published in Behavioral Ecology, is an example of a largely unexplored phenomenon: the mutually beneficial relationship in nature that is disturbed by a third party.

Working singly or in groups, sharknose gobies establish a “cleaning station” – a fixed location in a particular corner of the coral reef, where other parasite-laden marine creatures come to take advantage of the food needs of these fish.

During cleaning, which can last from a few seconds to several minutes, the gobies come into physical contact with the client, removing parasites and other dead tissue. This is known as “tactile stimulation” and, in addition to getting rid of parasites, it can act as a stress-reducing massage for the client, Katie Dunkley, a behavioral ecologist at the University of Cambridge’s Department of Zoology, explained in a statement.

Researchers found that client fish were less likely to flock to stations patrolled by damselfish. These act as farmers, since they eliminate the algae that they do not want to favor the growth of their favorite ones. These antisocial fish scare off intruders by biting or chasing.”