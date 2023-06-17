He water availability deficit in a certain place it has been increasing considerably on the planet, and this leads many entities to choose the search for this precious non-renewable natural resource.

The drought in periods of time such as summer in the state of Sinaloa the intensity is such that the supply is chosen through pipes, for this year it seeks to counteract and provide attention to mountainous areas with the construction of small dams, which allow the storage of water that can be used in dry seasons.

The goal set by the ceapas is 100 dams, which will be distributed throughout the state, and as an urgent measure for this year it is planned with the construction of 11 dams, project that was presented in 2022 and that this year is already taking shape as an action that leads to solving this problem in areas so high that the lack of water is a problem.

This measure, in addition to covering the consumption of water for the human use, It is expected to be able to meet the demand for use in agricultural activities.

Until now, the study of 10 areas with greater feasibility has been carried out due to the topographic studies facts, so it is expected that the construction of these water bodies will begin soon. The water crisis is a serious problem that is accentuated in the mountain towns of Sinaloaand that is expected to be weighed with the construction of these dams.

