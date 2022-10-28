Never as in this era have comics and the world of cinema been close, synergistic, and clearly this phenomenon has led over time – not only with the great American productions – to ensure that mediums blend together, with transpositions between cinema, video games and comics more and more frequent. What we analyze today in review, however, touches us very closely, because we are talking about a local production: Dampyr is the film inspired by the comic of the same name Bonelli Editore released in 2000, produced by Eagle Pictures in 300 copies and in cinemas starting today October 28, 2022. The international distribution of the film is entrusted to none other than Sony.

According to the statements of Bonelli’s staff, this is the beginning of a new eraa product that wants to be loyal to fans, who defend Bonelli’s grammar and creativity. Last but not least, the film by Riccardo Chemello marks the debut of what will be the Bonelli Cinematic Universe.

The birth of a hero

Dampyr’s story opens in a small village literally with the birth of our protagonist, Harlanson of a Master of the Night and of a human woman, who unfortunately will die in childbirth immediately after giving birth. The offspring born from the union of a human and a vampire, in fact, is called Dampyr, and possesses a much feared power. However Harlan grows up among the Balkans knowing neither the world of darkness nor its powers, and his life in poverty is reduced to that of a cheap crook, with the help of the his close friend Yuri.

Scene change. The new war is getting closer and closer, and in a city where every single person has been emptied of their blood and with corpses piled on top of each other, and the handful of soldiers led by the command Kurjak he realizes that it is not something earthly, but supernatural. This is how she sets out in search of the Dampyr, and the meeting between the two will give life to the rest of the events, which we will not anticipate for spoiler reasons. Just know that we will be dealing with different characters, main and secondary, really very interesting, like the vampire Tesla and the bloodthirsty antagonist Gorka.

The film was starred in English, and the cast is of international caliber: The team that Chemello had available (to his debut in a feature film), boasts personalities such as Wade Briggs as Harlan, David Morrissey (The Walking Dead) in the role of the antagonist, Frida Gustavsson (Vikings: Valhalla) in the role of Tesla, Stuart Martin (Game of thrones and others) in the role of Kurjak e Luke Roberts in the role of Harlan’s father (who also appeared in several noble productions, such as Pirates of the Caribbean).

Son of 2000

There plot of Dampyr, as you may have understood, it unfolds in a very classical way, without exaggerated twists, but with some welcome surprise here and there. Chemello’s work on research is very appreciable expressiveness and interiority of the protagonists, who were put under the magnifying glass one by one: it was very direct and easy to understand the motivations that pushed each character to move forward on their path, despite the fact that the second part of the film accelerates a bit in this sense, without taking the right narrative timing.

This would not have been possible without an adequate performance by the actors, who knew how to create a certain affinity with their cinematic alter egos, especially Stuart Martin and Frida Gustavsson, of whom it is possible grasp even the lightest nuances. David Morrissey is perfectly at home playing the villain, and you notice how much fun he enjoys doing it.

The rhythm of the film is fluctuating, but as already said it manages to take its time, bringing seriousness and dialogue when needed, and brutality during the fights. We might have expected something more “gore”, given the theme, which would not have been out of tune, but the result is more than satisfactory. Certainly a decent start for the Bonelli Cinematic Universewhich will probably soon bring a sequel to Dampyr, but above all other products related to the publisher, to theaters.

Finally, a note of absolute merit for the Italian dubbing, always at the best of the possibilities.