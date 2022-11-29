September 29 is a sad date for the world of Formula 1. On this day in 1975, the two-time world champion Graham Hill – the only driver in the history of motorsport capable of winning the Monaco GP, the Indianapolis 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in his career – died tragically at the age of 46 in a plane crash. To follow in his footsteps in the world of motoring he tried, successfully, his son Damon, who was just 15 when Graham died. After working as a laborer and as a motorcycle courier to support his studies, Damon began his career in motorsport which led him in 1996 to become the first son of a Formula 1 world champion to reach the same milestone as his father: the world title. A feat then repeated in 2016 by Nico Rosberg, son of the 1982 world champion Keke.

Hill, who in the Circus is remembered above all for the very heated rivalry that pitted him against Michael Schumacher in the mid-1990s, has obviously always remained very close to the figure of his father, combining however the sweetness of the beautiful memories lived at a young age with weight of the drama that suddenly hit him and his family. Today, on the 47th anniversary of Graham’s passing, the former Williams driver expressed his feelings in a touching tweet in which he said that he spent many years in therapy to be able to process the mourning he experienced. “To anyone who worries that the anniversary of my father’s death is something that causes me depression, I just have to say that after 15 years of therapy it no longer hurts. Death is what defines life. We can’t control it. But it is a fact that gives life its power. So liveHill wrote.