In the last two of the three consecutive races held in Europe the Mercedes returned to the top of the podium by winning both with George Russell in Austria, with the Englishman favored by the contact in the final between Norris and Verstappen, and with Lewis Hamilton in Great Britain, again a winner in Formula 1 for the first time since 2021.

Now, analyzing the results while waiting for the Hungarian Grand Prixthe Brackley house seems to have returned to its golden age, but it is clear that the Red Bull will try to re-establish his dominance with Max Verstappen, all while the future of his teammate Sergio Perez appears increasingly in the balance. Among the main candidates for victory, at least observing the latest updates that have not brought the desired effects, there would not appear Ferraribut rather another team whose progress is increasingly constant and convincing: the McLaren.

It is always difficult to predict the winner of a GP, even more so when the leadership of a team like Red Bull seems threatened by its direct rivals. However, speaking on the podcast of F1 Nationthe 1993 world champion Damon Hill he wanted to predict the outcome of this weekend, not indicating Max Verstappen as the winner.

The British driver, particularly impressed by McLaren’s growth, is in fact convinced that both drivers will be able to defeat the Dutchman and cross the finish line first. Between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, however, Hill considers the British driver as the favorite, who will therefore be able to win his second career victory ahead of the Australian, who will once again postpone his appointment with his first success in F1. In any case, the former Williams driver does not consider Piastri’s first victory unlikely: “From my point of view Red Bull seems to be in a bit of a crisis – he has declared – while McLaren will be very competitive, and therefore I am aiming for a McLaren one-two and Verstappen 3rd. I would say that Norris will win, but Piastri could also do his partIt is not clear whether Mercedes will also work in Hungary, but if it does, all bets are off.”