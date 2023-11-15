Mercedes: the end of dominance

For three seasons now, Formula 1 has only had one protagonist among the twenty drivers entered in the world championship: Max Verstappen. From 2021 to today, the Dutchman has won three consecutive world titles, breaking several absolute records and putting an end to the previous domination of the Mercedes. The Anglo-German team, always winning the title world championship for Drivers and Constructors from 2014 to 2020 (six times with Lewis Hamilton and once with Nico Rosberg), had actually added the 2021 Constructors’ title to the board, thus managing to prevail over Red Bull.

The aerodynamic debacle

However, with the new technical-aerodynamic regulation introduced in 2022 and with the introduction of ground effect cars, Mercedes’ competitiveness dropped dramatically. In the last two years, the Brackley manufacturer has in fact achieved only one victory with Russell last championship in Brazil, also the result of an unconvincing aerodynamic concept of the W13 known as ‘Zero Sidepod’. The latter, repeated in 2023, was then definitively abandoned after the Monaco Grand Prix. Furthermore, complicating the situation at Mercedes was the recent resignation of Mike ElliotChief Technical Officer of the team.

Damon Hill’s fears

All circumstances that are worrying a former pilot like Damon Hillworld champion in 1996 and today commentator for Sky Sports F1. The Englishman, during the podcast of the same television network, fears that Mercedes has missed a great opportunity with the introduction of the new aerodynamic rules: “My fear is that for a long time Mercedes’ dominance depended on its power unit – he has declared – they had the best engine for a long time and the aerodynamics were always slightly different to Red Bull. The latter led the way, and everyone started to follow the Red Bull with this rake and a very high rear. Mercedes has persisted or has persisted in its concept. It seemed like he was using a different aerodynamic concept for his car in the previous regulations, and then came the new ones. What I mean is, is Mercedes’ aerodynamic department missing a trick? Over time they lost quite a few good aerodynamicists to other teams“.