At least, Damon Hill is not going to do that himself, but he does have an idea how to make the F1 races more exciting.

The tension in Formula 1 is hard to find and that is all Max Verstappen’s fault. Yes, only his, because the car he drives is really just a soapbox that doesn’t really excel at anything. Hey, don’t get mad now, okay? That says Red Bull itself.

Yes, there is still some tension behind Max, but that is of course pearls before the swine. Or something in that trend, I have no idea if this proverb is correct with what I actually want to say. But you probably get what I mean. They compete for bacon and beans, let’s put it another way. And bacon comes from the boar, so it’s right.

That has to be different and Damon Hill knows how to achieve that.

Damon Hill makes F1 racing more exciting

He wants new rules to be introduced. More rules to make the F1 races more exciting. Sounds like a contradiction, but maybe he has a point. Because sometimes that works well.

What does Damon Hill want then? Simple, he argues that teams should be obliged to race not on two, but on three different compounds. This means that at least two stops must be made in the race and pit stops provide a spectacle.

Damon Hill gives as an example that several drivers always stop at the end of the race for new tires in order to drive the fastest lap. That creates some tension and that’s good. Well, according to Hill.

Whether the plan has a chance of success, no one knows, but we can always try.

What we can also try to bring back the excitement in F1 racing is the following. V10 engines back, refueling back, no maximum speed in the pits, also driving in the pouring rain and no more budget cap due to unlimited power and optimization of ALL cars.

Bring it on.

This article Damon Hill will make F1 races more exciting appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Damon #Hill #racing #exciting