The musician Damon Albarn draws the attention of rock lovers on social media again. In an exclusive interview for the LA Times, he noted that Taylor Swift he doesn’t write all his songs. What’s more, insisted that the type of composition that the artist follows collides with her “traditional” point of view.

The Gorillaz frontman surprised by saying that there is “quite a difference” between musicians who write their own songs, like Billie Eilish, compared to those who “seek the opinion of others.”

Damon gave an exclusive interview to the LA Times. Photo: Twitter Pamela Chelin

YOU CAN SEE Taylor Swift Named Record Store Day 2022 Ambassador

What did Damon Albarn say about Taylor Swift?

The outlet’s journalist asked the musician what he thought of current singers relying on sound and attitude rather than the timeless quality of their music. “Tell me someone who is not,” said the artist.

Although the interviewer told him that Swift is an “excellent songwriter”, clarifying that she composes her songs in collaboration, the interpreter of “Girls & Boys” did not think the same.

“That does not count. I know what cowriting is. Cowriting is very different from writing. Taylor Swift doesn’t write her own songs. I’m not hating on anyone, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. It doesn’t mean the result can’t be really good,” Albarn said.

He also pointed out that very good singers don’t necessarily write their music: “And some of the best singers, I mean, Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life. When I sing, I have to close my eyes and just be there. I guess I’m traditional in that sense. A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. I’m more attracted to that than Taylor Swift. It’s just darker, less infinitely optimistic. Much more minor and strange. I think it’s exceptional.”

Albarn weighed in on the writing process Swift follows. Photo: Twitter NME

YOU CAN SEE Taylor Swift Asks to Dismiss Copyright Lawsuit Over ‘Shake It Off’

What are the next projects of the English musician?

In addition, the “Country House” singer told the LA Times that he has different shows planned to promote his new album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows.

Albarn also spoke about his concert this Monday, January 24, at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. The artist noted that “he is ready to play songs from his new album and old material on the piano accompanied by a string section.”

Finally, he will exhibit his new production in an intimate show in London on February 20, for the BRITs Week 2022 concert series.