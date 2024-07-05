The pain and anguish of Manuela Petrageli’s mother and the investigators’ new hypothesis: they are apparently looking for accomplices

These are moments of great heartbreak and sadness that the relatives of Manuela Petrangelithe young mother who lost her life at the hands of her ex-partner Gianluca Molinaro. She had just spoken to her son and shortly after they were supposed to leave for vacation.

The agents are currently carrying out all the necessary investigations. The hypothesis investigators also believe that the man may have had the help of some accomplicesalso to know when the woman was about to leave work.

Manuela Petrangeli passed away in the early afternoon yesterday, Thursday, July 4that the hands of what was supposed to be her partner, Gianluca Molinaro. She had just finished her work shift and had just left the clinic. He was about to get his car back, which he had parked on the street that day.

When suddenly, the man driving a Smart, came near her, he pulled out the weapon and fired a first shot, which hit her right in the arm. Shortly after he fired another one, which is the very one that pierced her chestsubsequently causing his heartbreaking death.

The pain and heartbreak of Manuela Petrangeli’s mother

For all those who knew her, these are moments of great heartbreak and sadness. Today, it would seem that Manuela should have also left with the son to go to the sea. In fact, the first to have called as soon as his shift was over Workit was the little one.

The mother Patricianow she is locked in her house in grief. She can’t come to terms with what happened to her. From what she writes The messenger, the lady keeps repeating: “Damn, we should have killed him first, I’ll take justice into my own hands!”

Gianluca Molinaro shortly after the crime, decided to turn himself in. In the meantime, the agents are carrying out all the investigations of the case. They want to understand how the man got hold of the weapon used for the crime and then if by chance he had the help of some accomplices.