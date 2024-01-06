The regret of Franz Tost

Franz Tost at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix he reached the end of his adventure in F1 as team principal of AlphaTauri. The Austrian manager born in 1956 is highly respected within the paddock and at Yas Marina before turning the traffic lights on and off he received warm greetings from all his colleagues.

Among the many pages of his history in F1 there is also that linked to the commitment of BMW as a motorist. The German manufacturer was a partner of Williams from 2000 to 2005 and then returned as a manufacturer with Sauber from 2006 to 2009. According to Franz Tost, the best engine seen in action in F1 was built in Munich, Bavaria.

“BMW has built the best engine I have ever seen in action in Formula 1. The problem was Williams, who simply wasn't up to speed – the words of Franz Tost interviewed by the newspaper F1-insider.com – it was Williams' fault that BMW failed to win the Constructors' title. At Monza in 2003 Ralf Schumacher was the victim of a serious accident because Williams had installed old suspensions and so a replacement was needed for the injured Ralf.”

On this occasion it was the German pilot who took up the baton Marc Gene, who actually ended the Grand Prix in a very dignified fifth position behind the winner Michael Schumacher, the other Williams driver Juan Pablo Montoya, Rubens Barrichello and Kimi Raikkonen's McLaren. Williams finished second in the Constructors' standings, 14 points behind Ferrari, while Schumacher won the title with a two-point margin over Kimi Raikkonen.