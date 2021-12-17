Everything has its end. Damn morning, the morning program of Radio Planeta, broadcast its latest edition this Friday, December 17. The radio show, currently hosted by Daniel Marquina and Jorge Aguayo, was on the air for a little over 19 years and the announcement of its termination moved its hundreds of thousands of fans.

Through social networks, the announcers shared a heartfelt message. “ And so ends Damn Tomorrow! ”Reads the text of Instagram and Facebook.

“Thank you for these more than 19 years, we thank you for having made us part of your lives, of your mornings at work, at school and at the university and of your day to day,” adds the publication.

Followers leave nostalgic messages

Fans of Daniel and Jorge expressed their feelings because for many years they were in the ears of Peruvians. In the comments, they thanked the program for accompanying them in these two decades from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

“I listened to them in high school, then on the way to study, and over the years to work. They are going to miss Damn Tomorrow. They all were and will be the best ”,“ take good care of yourselves, you have many people that we will always remember you ”and“ definitely I will miss you, the way to brighten the mornings that are often so difficult, you make us see it fun and different ”are some of the words of his followers in the post.

Daniel Marquina said goodbye a day before

On your Instagram account, Daniel Marquina -who was a figure of the radio space for several years-, had communicated that this Friday the last program of Mañana Maldita would be broadcast.

“Thank you for creating this and trusting in my Juanfra and Gracias, Chinese Jeffrey, Gonzalo Torres and Augusto Robles, allowing me to make my best moments on radio together. Thank you Jorge Aguayo for always taking on the challenge with enthusiasm and putting on the program’s shirt. Thanks to you who once had fun with us in some of its stages “, was what he wrote.